Qurbaan Hua 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat is getting married to Neel once again

Bopho enters the house saying that Chahat sent him to perform the nikkah, he asks about Chahat saying that the auspious time is ending, Ghazala questions what did he say when Bopho wonders that she is also present and then he mentions that until the time Chahat arrives they should perform the ritual of lighting scent light, Ghazala questions what sort of a ritual is this, they have not heard about it, Bopho explains it is of their area and in this ritual he would sit and pray in front of the smoke because of which all the problems that are to come in the married lives would end, Sahil questions what they should do, Bopho advises them to take circles of the house explaining that whatever Nikkah he has performed with this ritual has become really auspicious for them both and they now have ten to twelve children, Sahil agrees.

Dua enters the room of Alka questioning why the bride does not eat and become so weak she hands her the glass of juice, Alka agrees to drink it, Dua then says to her that she will send Shlok who said that he would bring her downstairs, Alka after drinking it gets unconscious.

Bopho is acting as if he is praying while Sahil is continuously performing the circles, Ghazala is really worried when Sahil stumbles, so she helps him, Bopho wonders what he should do if Chahat gets late because he is just playing a prank on them and so prays that he is not caught.

Chahat after getting dressed thinks of informing Alka that she is living in the house under a false identity of Toup Singh, and is actually looking to find out the identity of the real Mant Vyas, she is shocked to see that Alka is unconscious and therefor after checking thinks she might have gotten low blood pressure because of keeping a fast and so she must bring glucose water, she is about to leave when Shlok and Dua come running saying that she is looking really beautiful and should come immediately because everyone is waiting for her, Dua asks why has she covered her face as she is looking really beautiful so should also show it to Shlok, she is about to remove the veil when Shlok stops her saying that it is considered as a bad omen so she must stop, Godambari also comes asking what is taking so long as everyone is waiting, she takes Alka away but doesnot know it is Chahat who wonders what she should do now because they thinks she is Alka.

Sahil is walking backwards when Bopho explains he should not stop as otherwise it might cause a really bad omen which worries Ghazala who asks why he is speaking like a Hindu, he requests her to not interfere as it might cause a lot of problems and asks Sahil to not stop, he while walking stumbles into Bopho causing the fake moustache to come off.

Bopho gets really worried wondering what he would do now, Sahil takes him by the neck questioning what is he doing here, Bopho is not able to say anything, Ghazala exclaims that Chahat would have sent him disguised as a Molvi, Sahil reveals this means Chahat was never going to marry him, he asks Ghazala to come with him as they would stop the wedding of Neel, Bopho says he would not let them ruin the wedding but Sahil leaves after slapping him.

Godambari brings Alka to the Mandap, she sits beside Neel who doesnot know that she is actually Chahat, Vyas jee asks them both to place their hands forward, Alka hesitates so Neel explains she might be thinking he is marrying her under any pressure, but she must rest assured as he would not let any injustice happen to her, he pulls her hand, and the ritual begins.

Sahil along with Ghazala enter the house wondering where Chahat is because they both do not see her, Sahil goes to check the rooms advising Ghazala to stand guard at the door, Sahil is looking for Chahat in the rooms when he sees someone unconscious in a wedding dress, he thinks of her as Chahat, but walking is shocked to see that it is Alka, he immediately calls Ghazala who si also worried wondering then who is Neel getting married to.

Ghazala leans to see and is able to spot Chahat, she exclaims it might be the plan of Chahat to keep them waiting so she could marry Neel, Ghazala however exclaims she would not her take such a wrong step once more, Shlok comes running towards her, she asks him to hand the bride the note as she is her husband, Shlok calls Alka explaining that her friend has given the note, Chahat is shocked to read Ghazala threatening to kill Neel is she marries him, she doesnot know what she should do now when Vyas je asks both the bride and groom to stand for the circles, Chahat stands to see Ghazala standing behind the trees threatening to kill Neel with the gun if she doesnot back out from the wedding, Chahat wonders what is she searching for in her purse and exclaims that she would indeed try to fire a bullet at Neel, Chahat sees Ghazala walking close so shouts at Neel pulling him away, she however falls on him and her veil falls from her face.

Aalekh along with Godambari are shocked, Neel remembers the incident where she acted of dying and how he saw her when she was pregnant and Sahil claimed to be her husband, he also recalls when she advised him to get married with a girl from his own religion.

Precap: Godambari exclaims that Chahat is alive, Neel says that she just acted of being dead as she left him to get married to someone from her own religion, he asks what is she doing dressed as a bride, Ghazala coming from the hiding asks her to reveal the truth of how she has come to take revenge from the entire family for the problems which they caused in the past, Chahat looks angrily at her.



