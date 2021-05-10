Qurbaan Hua 11th May 2021 Written Update: Neel takes a big decision

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Mami exclaiming seeing Chahat alive while Vyas ji’s brother asks Aalekh how is she alive as he said that she is dead. Aalekh is himself confused while Neel tells that Chahat had faked her death to get separation from him and marry Sahil. He asks her why has she come here after all that happened and trying to ruin him when he is trying to move on. Ghazala comes there clapping and puts false claims that Chahat had planned to ruin Neel and Alka’s wedding but she got exposed before she could execute her plan. Chahat shuts Ghazala but Sahil comes there and confronts her for ditching him. He says that she used him to fake her death but at the end she is here marrying Neel.

Sahil says that he would have never known of her betrayal if Ghazala didn’t let him know. Neel turns Chahat towards himself and says that his heart is not her toy and she does not have the right to insult his love. He says that he carries all the wounds even today and gets nightmare which scare him. Sahil asks him to get away as he loves her. Neel pushes her away saying that he doesn’t want to see her face, he then asks about Alka so Chahat tells that she found her unconscious in her room. Neel asks her what did she do to Alka while Mami goes to find Alka.

Neel notices the fake moustache in Chahat’s clothes and realizes that she was staying in his house in disguise. Shlok goes to Dua and asks her to come along as she needs to see something. Neel asks Chahat what are her intentions behind coming to his house. Chahat is quiet but Ghazala says that she came here to destroy Neel’s family to avenge her dad and brother. Chahat shouts at her asking her to stop lying. Aalekh shouts at Chahat and asks whether she killed Alka, Neel asks her the same but Chahat says that she didn’t do anything. Naveli and Mami bring Alka there who is shocked to see Chahat. Neel asks Alka how did she fall unconscious so she tells that she felt dizzy after drinking the juice that Dua gave.

Neel is shocked and looks for Dua when she comes with Shlok and sees Sahil and Chahat. Dua hugs Sahil which shocks everyone. She smiles with happiness seeing Chahat while Neel asks her if Dua is really her daughter. Dua discovers that Neel knows Chahat while Aalekh accuses Chahat for putting something in juice and giving to Alka. Aalekh hurts Dua but Chahat pushes him away and threatens to kill him if he touches her again. Neel asks Chahat whether she sent Dua to spy on them but she says that she herself came to know later that Dua is here.

Neel asks Chahat why has she come here but she has no answer. Sahil asks Chahat to come along but she ignores him, Neel notices Shlok and Dua holding hands. Neel asks Shlok to leave Dua’s hand while Shauk asks Dua to leave Shlok’s. They both deny so Neel and Sahil try to separate them forcefully. Chahat tries to stop them but they separate Dua and Shlok after a lot of effort. Shlok falls unconscious suddenly followed by Dua. Alka runs to Shlok while Chahat tries to wake Dua up. Later, the doctor checks Dua and Shlok and tells that they have fallen sick because of the trauma and they are attached to each other, hence separation can lead to worsening of their health.

Shlok mumbles subconsciously that Dua should not leave him while Mami says that she would never let Shlok live with Chahat’s daughter. Aalekh blames Dua for tricking Shlok but Chahat shuts him up and says that if Dua and Shlok get separated their lives can be at risk. She says that she will take Dua away after they both recover. Aalekh says that Neel will kick her and Dua out but Neel says that Chahat and Dua will stay here. He says that he wants this for Shlok and also to give Chahat pain by making her watch him and Alka get married. The episode ends.