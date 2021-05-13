Qurbaan Hua 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat vows to protect Shlok until Neel arrives

Qurbaan Hua 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Alka along with the entire Dhiani family is waiting anxiously for Neel, Chahat stops back with Bopho, Alka questions if she has also come back without Neel and now must leave the house immediately as she has always caused problems for them, Chahat tries to convince them but she is not convinced so Chahat also agrees saying that if this is what they desire then she would leave with Dua.

Vyas je is running away from Rasili who is hitting him questioning why did he act of loving her while he himself is having fun in goa, he tries to explain that he was forced to but still loves her, she then demands him to hand her one lac rupees, he tries saying that he doesnot have the money btu she threatens to reveal the truth when Aalekh sees them so pushes the women away, questioning who she is, Vyas je explains that she has followed him from Rishikesh and is now demanding one lac rupees, Aalekh tries to threaten her saying that she must not demand any money, she exclaims that she ahs understood he has a lot of money so now must give her one million rupees, Aalekh however asks her to not even think of deceiving them, she however turns to reveal the truth to their entire family that Aalekh has helped place the fake Mant Vyas on the position.

Aalekh along with him grab the women just as she starts shouting for help when they take her to the back of the lawn, Shlok sees them so questions what are they doing mentioning that it is wrong so they must stop however he drops his glasses which break, Shlok is not able to see it clearly and starts massaging his eyes, Aalekh thinks of ending the problem under any circumstance so walks towards Shlok with a knife, he starts running as he is scared.

Chahat calls Dua ordering her to pack her bags as they are going to leave, Dua exclaims she would not leave until she says good bye to Shlok, they all wonder where is he when he comes back screaming, he immediately hugs Chahat pleading with her to protect him because some men were following him, he saw them kill a women so they tried to kill him, Chahat requests him to not be scared as nothing will happen to him because she is always with him, Alka is not able to bear the reaction so pulls Shlok away saying that Chahat is not his mother as she is his real mother, Godambari blames Chahat explaining that she might have instigated Shlok to make up this story so she could stay in this house however Dua stops Godambari saying that neither her mother nor Shlok is a liar, Alka advises her to not talk in between the matters of the elders as she also feels Chahat is making up the story.

Alka tries to leave with Shlok, Chahat stopping her exclaims that she cannot because she is not able to see the cries of the child rather is only worried about the quarrel that exists between them which she cannot bear, until they are able to resolve the problem Shlok would stay in front of her, she walks outside with Shlok, the entire family also follow them, Shlok pulling Chahat takes near the trees where he saw the two men murdering the lady, Chahat along with Bopho both start searching the trees and constantly try searching for any proof when Chahat finds the bamboo stick, she brings it out exclaiming this is what Shlok was saying, Godambari asks what is she saying because there are a lot of sticks lying around them, Aalekh starts blaming Chahat mentioning Shlok is speaking what she has taught him.

Shlok however says that he is telling the truth because the person also came after him with a knife, Chahat starts consoling him when he is weeping which irritates Alka, she tries pulling him away but Chahat asks her to stop as she cannot see what the truth is because Shlok is in danger so now she would not leave until Neel comes back because they cannot see that he is in danger so she would stay until Neel comes back only after which she would leave after handing him safety him. She warns to see who can stop her from protecting the child, she walks away holding the hands of both Dua and Shlok.

Precap: Alka says there is no need for Chahat to stay in the house as there are a lot of people who can take care of him, Risili mentions that she can do anything for the one million, Aalekh asks if she can also kill, Vyas je questions whose death has come to which Aalekh mentions Shlok, Risili enters the room thinking what is wrong in murdering this small child. Chahat suddenly wakes up feeling there is something bad about to happen to Shlok.



Update Credit to: Sona