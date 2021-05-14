Qurbaan Hua 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aalekh plans to kill Shlok once again

Qurbaan Hua 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Chahat is sitting beside Shlok, he explains that he saw the man hitting the women, Chahat exclaims that she believes him so asks him to rest, Dua comes questioning Chahat if Shlok would be fine, Chahat assures that he would be fine and exclaims she knows how Shlok would start laughing, she starts tickling him so he starts laughing, Alka comes into the room, she asks Chahat to come aside then explains there is no need for her to stay as Shlok’s Alka ma is with him and she knows how to take care of him, Alka sitting beside Shlok asks him to recite the Mantar as then he would feel nice, he starts reciting the Mantar but Chahat comes and blesses him, she turns but then Shlok holds her dupatta, Alka seeing it asks him to leave her but Shlok request her to allow Chahat to stay as when she is with him he doesnot feel scared, Alka asks what does she have, Chahat explains she would surely come back and he would be with her.

Agam is trying to tie Rasili when she is shouting, he tries to apply chloroform but she bites him and he starts screaming, Aalekh questions what is this screaming then explains that had Shlok seen them today their entire plan would have been ruined because he would have realized that he is not Mant Vyas but his twin brother, Rasili threatens to in form the truth once she gets out when Aalekh questions what can she do for the money and can she kill anyone, Agam questions whose death has come, Aalekh replies that it is Shlok because if either of them kill Shlok then they would get suspicious however if Rasili kills him then they both would be free, Agam mentions that he is really evil.

In the night, Dua and Shlok are reading the stories, having a lot of fun, Chahat seeing the time asks them both to sleep, Shlok asks if she can bring his special vase for him, Chahat leaves to search for it in the cupboard, Shlok explains to Dua that the vase is the one in which Neel brought him back to their house from Lucknow where he was born, Dua starts laughing, Chahat takes out the vase, Alka snatches it from her asking if she did not understood what she said before, Chahat asks both Dua and Shlok to not tease Alka and sleep well, while she would go and sleep in the other room.

Chahat walks in to see Godambari throwing water on the bed with a jug, she questions what is Godambari doing who replies that since Chahat has ruined their sleep then how she can allow Chahat to sleep peacefully because they are in another city where there is no enemy so how she can say someone is trying to kill Shlok, Godambari leaves exclaiming that she has come to ruin their lives.

Chahat is sleeping on the floor when she is restless, Shlok is sleeping when Rasili enters the room thinking that she would get one million to kill this small child, she walks near Shlok but suddenly Chahat starts knocking on the door calling to Alka, Rasili gets nervous so runs away, Alka opens the door as she is worried what Chahat is doing in the night, Chahat enters the room immediately sitting with Shlok, Godambari also enters questioning what kind of a situation is she trying to create in the night, Godambari and Alka both warn Chahat to not create any more of the drama, Aalekh standing outside the room thinks they would all be crying seeing the dead body of Shlok, he is shocked to see that Shlok is still alive.

Aalekh explains that he warned them to not let Chahat stay alone with Shlok because she has forced him to believe another story which is completely false, Chahat however tries to reason saying that she is telling the truth but they do not seem to care, Alka and Godambari both try pushing Chahat out when she hurts her feet, she picks up and ear ring and exclaims it neither belongs to Alka nor Godambari, she questions them to believe there was a women in the room, she threatens to not leave Shlok until she is able to ascertain there is no danger to his life, she warns Alka to leave if she cannot see her with Shlok, Godambari pulls Alka away explaining Neel would teach her a lesson when he comes back because she is really stubborn.

Alka is really frustrated walking out of the room, he wonders what he must do now as Chahat is not leaving the side of Shlok, he thinks of making another plan to kill Shlok.

Chahat tries to calm Shlok who questions why the women was trying to give him the injections when he doesnot have a fever anymore, Chahat ties his hand with her dupatta explaining there is nothing to worry about as she would not let go of him, if anyone comes to harm him, they will have to go through her.

Precap: Chahat mentions that if they are not able to get the message to anyone then they must write and place it inside the bottle before throwing it in the ocean, Dua and Shlok come running back with a bottle, Chahat questions if they did not throw it, Dua mentions they did and got the reply as a women gave them the bottle, Chahat reading the message wonders who is the women who is blackmailing them.



