Qurbaan Hua 15th April 2021 Written Update: Aalekh threatens Shlok

Aalekh begins drama in entrance of excessive priest that he will probably be delighted to observe Shlok sitting on mahant’s place. He asks Shlok to come back near him however Shlok is scared and hesitates. Shlok goes and Aalekh hugs him, he threatens him that he should pay the value for daring to go in opposition to him. He says that he’ll beat him worse than his college instructor. Shlok remembers Aalekh beating him and will get scared whereas Aalekh asks him to take his identify again if he desires to remain alive. After that he makes Shlok sit beside him whereas the excessive priest tells them that they should do some ritual to selected subsequent mahant.

Shlok will get scared and runs inside whereas Aalekh says that he may need obtained scared from the tasks. Alka will get frightened and goes inside behind Shlok adopted by Chahat and Dua. Alka tries to make Shlok calm as he’s crying. Chahat asks him why did he run away so he tells that Aalekh will beat him so much if he turns into mahant and alternatively Dua will probably be separated from him if he doesn’t turn into mahant. Alka says that she gained’t let him combat with Aalekh only for stopping Dua. Chahat tells Alka that Shlok can’t reside below concern all his life, furthermore if Aalekh turns into mahant he’ll misuse his energy.

Alka tells Chahat that Shlok is simply too scared however she says that she’s going to persuade him. She tells Shlok that he ought to turn into courageous and combat the issues, Dua additionally says that if he’s doing the fitting factor he shouldn’t be afraid of anybody. Chahat asks him to offer his finest and go away the remainder on God whereas Dua says that that is his probability to impress his dad. Dua says that Neel will reward him whereas he additionally thinks that if he turns into mahant he’ll ask Neel to let him name him dad. Chahat says that his dad will probably be very proud if he doesn’t let Aalekh turn into mahant as he would have by no means let this occur.

Shlok agrees to compete for mahant, whereas Aalekh tries to hurry the excessive priest into making him mahant. Dua comes and tells him that Shlok has not modified his thoughts but, Shlok comes out with Chahat and Alka and says that he went in to take blessings from his dad’s picture and Alka. Aalekh realizes that Chahat has instigated Shlok to combat. He decides to separate Chahat in order that she can’t inspire Shlok. He asks her to go and make a chandan lape required for the ritual. Chahat has to go and do the work whereas Bhopu enquires about Neel in an lodge however finds nothing.

Mami requests the excessive priest to elucidate what is that this ritual so he explains that it’s based mostly on the 5 parts. He reveals an arrow placed on a pot and tells that whoever it factors at will turn into the following mahant. Aalekh and Shlok sit on reverse sides and the excessive priest rotates the pot. Dua asks Mami whether or not any rule will probably be violated if she cheers for Shlok. Mami asks her to do it because it doesn’t violate any rule. Dua cheers for Shlok whereas different additionally pray that Shlok turns into mahant.

Aalekh lifts his fingers and chants God’s names which reduces Shlok’s confidence. Aalekh is completely happy considering that the arrow goes to level at him solely as a result of he had changed the unique arrow together with his magnetic one and his bangle fabricated from iron will entice it to his route. Dua notices that the arrow immediately turns again at any time when it’s about to cease at Shlok and tells about it to Alka. Alka is frightened that he will probably be heartbroken if he doesn’t turn into mahant as he gained’tbe capable of impress Neel.

Dua thinks that one thing is fallacious and Aalekh may be dishonest to win. She goes to speak to Chahat about it whereas Aalekh retains his hand near the arrow. Dua tells Chahat that the arrow is wierdly turning in the direction of Aalekh so she realizes that Aalekh should have executed one thing and decides to show him as she will be able to’t let him cheat and turn into mahant. The episode ends.