Qurbaan Hua 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shlok is able to take the position as the new Mant – TMT Updates

Toup Singh walks to the backyard pondering that if Baleq turns into the following Mant he may use the funds and authority because the Mant to additional his personal agenda so he would do all that he can to cease him even when it means doing one thing which nobody has ever thought of, Toup Singh throws the vase however Shlok sees it so dashing to Baleq is ready to save him and catch the rod, he walks again to his seat when Dua comes exclaiming that the arrow additionally stopped going through him so now he can be the following Mant, Dua begins clapping and even Alka asks Maha Acharya je to see that her small Pandit has develop into the brand new Mant, Baleq begins scolding him however Shlok pleads that he was simply making an attempt to avoid wasting him in any other case he would have been hit by the rod, Baleq tries to stroll close to him however is stopped by the Maha Acharya je who explains that he feels Shlok is greatest fitted to the place because the Mant and so he calls him close to whereas aiming to position the proper because the Mant, Shlok stops him and brings the slippers of Vyas je exclaiming that he by no means needed to develop into the Mant as a result of nobody might be higher Located then Vyas je so he would really like that he be because the guard, Baleq tries to clarify that Vyas je would by no means come again however Shlok is adamant that Vyas je would come again as he has prayed to god, Maha Acharya je exclaims that such teachings may solely be given by Vyas je, he leaves after exclaiming that nobody can take the place from Vyas je.

Shlok exclaims that he has made his father proud and when the mom of Dua would come to take her he wouldn’t let Dua go away, Toup Singh standing apart wonders the place Vyas je and Neel have gone as a result of nobody has heard from them, he will get a name from Bopho who says that Neel and Vyas je didn’t attain Rishikesh, this worries her who thinks of what she would do now.

Godambari and Alka reward Shlok, they begin throwing flowers on him when Toup Singh wonders how would he get out of the home to seek out Neel and Vyas je, he exclaims that Godamabri stated she would make the carrot pudding so she would go and get them, he then leaves the home.

Shlok is standing with the relations when Shlok instantly falls to the bottom, Alka says that she would now do all she will to take away the dangerous omen as a result of some persons are not blissful seeing him develop into the Mant, she asks Shlok to lie down and says that Baleq wouldn’t be blissful that he misplaced, Baleq coming warns Alka to not intrude within the issues referring to their household as she has not been married to Neel so mustn’t exclaims she is the mom of Shlok, he asks Naveli to take the thali and take away the omens from Shlok, she begins doing it whereas Alka is weeping, baleq leaves thew corridor.

Chahat is with Bopho, who says he’s actually anxious, questioning if they didn’t attain Rishikesh then somebody mioght have kidnapped them, Chahat exclaims she is feeling the identical factor and is aware of nobody can do it different then Baleq, Bopho asks what would he instantly kidnap Baleq, Chahat mentions that it isn’t coincidence that Vyas je has left the home and instantly the letter comes informing that he wouldn’t come again however she is de facto anxious, Bopho reveals that he actually missed her, she began taking good care of the household after coming again and he is aware of that Neel bought actually indignant after she left and nobody is aware of when he would burst with anger, Bopho mentions that she made a mistake and will have knowledgeable Neel that she is alive nevertheless Chahat remembering the promise of Vyas je says that she had some issues which prohibited her. She exclaims that she wouldn’t enable Baleq hurt her household, Bopho advises her to steer clear of him as a result of he can be actually and nevertheless Chahat refuses to remain away.

Baleq slaps Naveli who says that she would say it time and again that Baleq misplaced for the higher, he stops her saying that she will get actually brave when some outsider involves their home, he vows to show her a lesson so locations her hand over the fireplace, he doesnot enable her to take her hand away even when she is pleading that her hand is burning, there’s a knock on the door, he asks her to stay quiet, opening the door finds somebody with a tiffin, he orders Naveli to clean it and pack it as soon as extra sending her to the kitchen, he orders the individual to makes certain Vyas je and Neel usually are not capable of escape, the individual assures him saying that Sahil solely wakes them up for the meals in any other case they’re at all times asleep.

Naveli is washing the tiffin however shouldn’t be capable of do it due to the burn, she drops it which Toup Singh sees so instantly rushes to assist her asking how did she burn her hand, she reveals that it was by mistake nevertheless Toup Singh forces her to go away it saying that he would wash it whereas she ought to apply medication on the burn, he picks the tiffin however is left shocked to see that somebody is looking for Assist, he instantly asks Naveli who reveals that Baleq takes meals for somebody however she doesnot know who the individual is.

Chahat thinks that Neel is likely to be the one looking for the assistance and he would even be holding Vyas je captive, he thinks that he must comply with Baleq to seek out out the reality.

Alka is crying within the bed room, Godamabri rushes to her saying that Shlok has sustained a variety of accidents after falling from the steps, Alka rushes down asking the place he’s, Dua comes with the thali and Shlok additionally enters, she says that he’s adamant to not eat something till she removes the omen, she is anxious about Baleq nevertheless then performs the circles round him, they each kiss one another when Shlok exclaims that Baleq is incorrect as a result of she is his Alka Maa.

Precap: Baleq drives in his automotive, Chahat is following him praying that she be capable of discover Neel and Vyas je, Baleq taking out the rod exclaims that he would punish them each for shedding the place as Mant as soon as once more, Chahat can be following him with the intention to save Neel and Vyas je.



