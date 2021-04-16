Qurbaan Hua 16th April 2021 Written Update: Chahat finds out a shocking fact

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

The episode begins with Chahat worrying that Aalekh will misuse his energy if he turns into mahant and decides that she gained’t let him develop into mahant at any price. She throws an iron rod in the direction of Aalekh to hit him however Shlok sees it and pushes Aalekh out of the way in which. He catches the rod on time whereas the arrow stops pointing in the direction of him. Dua and Alka develop into pleased whereas Aalekh shouts at Shlok saying that he pushed him. Shlok says that he was attempting to save lots of him else the rod would have hit him on head. The excessive priest stops Aalekh and tells that Shlok has saved him with out fascinated by his personal life and this can be a high quality mahant ought to have.

The excessive priest says that Shlok ought to develop into subsequent mahant after which asks Shlok to take a seat beside him for finishing the ritual. Shlok asks him to attend and brings Vyas ji’s slippers and tells the excessive priest that until the time Vyas ji comes again he needs his slippers to be right here as an emblem of his presence. Shlok tells that he wished to make Neel proud by successful the competition and gained’t settle for the place till Vyas ji comes again. The excessive priest is impressed by is pure coronary heart and says that issues will occur as Shlok has mentioned. After he goes everybody congratulates Shlok and he says that now he can ask Dua’s mother to let her keep right here.

Chahat thinks about Neel and will get a name from Bhopu who informs her that Neel and Vyas ji by no means reached Rishikesh. Chahat panics listening to this and thinks that they is perhaps in some hazard so decides to search out them. Alka appears in the direction of Aalekh and taunts that this place a minimum of didn’t get misused. Aalekh goes away whereas everybody showers flowers on Shlok. Chahat presents to deliver some carrot for the halwa from market in order that she will discover out about Neel and Vyas ji. Shlok falls immediately and Alka says that Aalekh is perhaps cursing him so she wants to save lots of him from his dangerous needs. Aalekh comes there and shouts at Alka for interfering within the issues of this home and reminds her that she resides right here due to Vyas ji and he’ll kick her out if she continues to get in his means.

Mami says that there’s nothing improper along with her worrying for Shlok however Aalekh says that she doesn’t have that proper. In the meantime Bhopu expresses his concern to Chahat that Neel and Vyas ji is perhaps kidnapped and he or she means that Aalekh is perhaps concerned on this. Bhopu says that he actually missed her as she was the explanation for Neel’s happiness and now he simply stays indignant on a regular basis. She says that he’s dwelling his life as he has his circle of relatives. Bhopu says that he additionally doesn’t understand how that occurred but in addition says that she ought to have let Neel know that she is alive and he or she stills love him. Chahat remembers Vyas ji’s promise and tells him that she didn’t have any possibility.

Bhopu suggests Chahat to steer clear of Aalekh as he is perhaps indignant as hell proper now. In the meantime Aalekh tortures Naveli for saying that she is pleased that he didn’t develop into mahant. He burns her hand over a candle when somebody knocks the door. A person offers her an empty lunch field, he offers Naveli the field and asks her to scrub it. After she goes Aalekh instructs the person to not let Neel and Vyas ji escape. Naveli drops a field whereas washing it, Chahat notices her burnt hand and asks her about it. Naveli lies to her however she shouldn’t be satisfied and says that she is going to wash these. Chahat sees ‘HELP’ written in one of many containers with blood. She asks Naveli who gave her these containers so she tells that Aalekh gave them to her.

Chahat realises that it may be Neel asking for assist and Aalekh may need him. She decides to observe Aalekh to search out Neel and Vyas ji. At evening Mami comes working to Alka’s room telling that Shlok is badly injured. She rushes down and sees Shlok fantastic whereas Dua tells her that Shlok was being too cussed and never consuming meals as a result of Alka was upset. The episode ends.