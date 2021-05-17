Qurbaan Hua 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat vows to not let the women leave with Shlok

Qurbaan Hua 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Chahat questions where they got the letter, Dua explains that a lady gave them the letter, Chahat questions the lady who she is and what relation does she have with Shlok, the lady says she is his mother.

Some time earlier, Chahat is teaching Dua and Shlok how to defend themselves, Chahat asks Shlok to be the first and hit her, he however kisses her hand, she questions why did he kiss her because he has to be able to defend himself, Shlok explains that she is not going to hurt him so why should he hit her, Chahat is left startled by his way of thinking, he exclaims that he doesnot know why Neel is angry with her as she is really nice, he explains that when Neel would come back he would be completely secured because Neel and Chahat both would be there to defend him.

Shlok gets sad so sits in the pool and when Chahat asks what has happened, he responds that he doesnot know what is the reason Neel left because even he has learned karate, Chahat explains she has an idea and if he desires Neel to get his letter then must throw the letter in the ocean which would itself get to Neel, Chahat exclaims she would go and throw the bottle however Dua questions why would she go when Shlok has written the letter, so she along with him would leave to throw the bottle, Chahat agrees saying they must be careful and return safely.

Bopho questions what is Chahat saying because he cannot understand, Chahat reveals that Shlok must think that Neel has actually send the letter otherwise he would break down, Bopho questions what does she care about him so much even when he doesnot have any relation with him, Chahat reveals relation doesnot need to be about blood, they see Dua coming back with Shlok, Chahat asks him to hide the bottle then Shlok and Dua reveal that they have gotten the answer of the letter, Chahat reading it finds that the handwriting doesnot belong to Neel, she questions who gave them the bottle, Dua reveals that a women wearing a sarree gave them the bottle, Shlok leaves with Dua to decorate the room, Chahat however leaves saying that she would find the truth then sees a women running out of the door, she is able to stop the women and question why did she give the bottle, the women replies it is because she is the mother of Shlok.

Chahat doesnot believe her questioning who has sent her because she cannot be his mother, she is a liar, the women however replies Neel came to her and adopted Shlok, he is the only one who knows that she is his real mother, she can no longer live without him so has come back to take him, Chahat stopping her questions how can she be his mother, Chahat says she is his mother and knows that his height increased by two centimetres over the past two months and also the number of his glasses so how can she call herself his mother, the women is adamant and even kneels pleading with Chahat to hand over Shlok, she cannot live without him however Chahat is not convinced so the women starts running into the house calling to Shlok.

The entire family gathers and they are not able to comprehend, even Alka starts crying hearing that she is the real mother of Shlok, Chahat however starts arguing with her asking them all to question if she is the real mother of Shlok then where was she all the time, the women replies that she became a single mother and had no place to go so decided to perform the suicide which is when Neel adopted the child and she promised to come and take him when she was able to, he is the only one who knows, Godambari responds that he has left the house because of Chahat, the women is adamant to take Shlok.

Chahat reveals she cannot as they do not have any proof so would not send him with her, she then exclaims she would also live with them, Chahat questions how can she stay in a strangers house, the women replies that by the way Godambari is talking it seems she also doesnot have any relation with the house, Chahat replies she is the mother of Dua which is why she is staying, Aalekh stops them both explaining that they have to vacate the house as the contract has expired, Godambari asks Naveli and Alka to come and pack the bags,

Alka is crying leaning on Godambari, Chahat comes questioning how she can let Shlok go with that women, Alka asks what can she do because Neel told her that the real parents of Shlok would one day come to take him away, Alka wonders if today is the day, Chahat questions how can she allow Shlok to leave the house because he is a member of their family and even if she allows but she would not let the women take him away, Godambari questions what is the matter with her because they cannot prevent the real parents of Shlok from meeting her, Godambari questions what relation does she have with him, Chahat turning exclaims she doesnot have any idea what relation she has with Shlok but she cannot let her take Shlok away.

Chahat is standing outside and prays with Allah to show her a sign with which she can protect Shlok, Dua and Shlok come running to her with the drawings, they both ask whose drawing is the better, Chahat praises them both then questions what he has made, Shlok reveals this is the letter, which was written on the women’s arm, Chahat realizes that the lady who is claiming to be his mother also has the same tattoo.

Vyas je is with Rasili exclaiming she is looking really beautiful, and he can even marry her while she is wearing the sarree, Rasili threatens to in form the entire family of his truth if he once again talks of marrying her, she pushes him when Aalekh enters exclaiming he thought that Rasili would take Shlok away however she is not leaving their family, Aalekh explains only her father can defeat her, Agam says this means only Mant Vyas can asks her to leave.

Chahat comes with tea exclaiming she has something to talk about, Vyas je asks with what right because she is not a member of their family and must leave after serving the tea, Chahat purposefully pours tea on the women who questions what has she done, Chahat offers to help however is shocked to see there is no tattoo, Chahat asks where is the tattoo on her arm because she saw it with her own eyes, Chahat asks how can it happen as she saw it with her own eyes and eve Shlok say the tattoo on the arm of the women who was kidnapped, Vyas je and Aalekh are shocked to hear Chahat.

Precap: The women exclaims she feels she would have to take the help of the police in order to take her own child, Vyas je exclaims that police would not enter their house, the pain which he has seen in her eyes proves she is the real mother, she can take Shlok with her, the women thanks Vyas je, Chahat is however stunned hearing the news.



