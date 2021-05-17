Qurbaan Hua 17th May 2021 Written Update: Who is trying to mislead Shlok?

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Chahat teaching Shlok and Dua some self defense techniques. Shlok says that he doesn’t like to fight but Chahat tells him that he is learning this to defend himself not harm anyone. She asks him to attack her thinking her as his enemy. Shlok gives her a kiss instead and says that she is his masi and not an enemy. He says that he wishes he could tell Neel how good Chahat is but Neel always scolds good people, including him. He says that he will feel more safe when Neel comes back but then gets upset thinking about Neel. She goes beside him and says that he should write his message for Neel on a paper, put it in a bottle and throw it in Sea so that the message reaches Neel.

Shlok gets excited and writes a letter after which Chahat puts it in a bottle. She says she will put it in sea but Dua says that Shlok should do it as it’s his letter. Shlok and Dua go to beach while Chahat asks Bhopu to give a bottle to Shlok so that he thinks that Neel has replied to his message. Bhopu asks her why does she care about Shlok so much despite having no relationship with him. She says that there are relations other than blood relations. Shlok and Dua come running and tell that they got a reply from Neel, Chahat is shocked thinking that how it is possible.

Chahat sees the letter which reads that they will meet soon but she realizes that it is not Neel’s handwriting. She asks them who gave this so they tell that a woman gave it to them. They go inside while Chahat wonders who is trying to mislead Shlok. Chahat spots a woman running out of the house and chases her. Chahat catches the woman who claims to be Shlok’s biological mother. She does drama to convince Chahat that she is not lying. Chahat refuses to believe her but she says that she is speaking the truth. She also tells that she has been looking for Shlok since a long time and even tried contacting Neel as he is the only one who knows that she is Shlok’s mom.

The woman says that she wants to take Shlok back but Chahat says she can’t have Shlok as she is her legal mother. The woman says that she can’t be a mom of Hindu child as she is Muslim but Chahat tells every small detail about him to convince her. The woman begs her for giving her son back but Chahat still thinks that she is lying. This irritates her so she goes to the house forcefully shouting for Shlok. Chahat tries to stop her but fails and everyone comes out hearing the noise. Mami questions her claims but the woman tells that she is Shlok’s mother and Neel took him from her.

Chahat asks her why did she stay away from Shlok if she is really her mom so she says that Neel took him when she had nothing and was going to kill herself, she also promised Neel that she will take him back when she gets some work. Mami says that they can’t give Shlok to her without asking Neel so she says that they should let her stay till Neel comes back. Aalekh says that they are supposed to empty the house today and go somewhere else.

Later, Chahat tries to convince Alka to fight for Shlok but she says that this was going to happen some day as Neel had already informed her about this. Mami asks Chahat not to meddle in their family matter but Chahat says that she won’t let anyone break Shlok’s heart. Mami gets irritated and leaves along with Alka and Naveli while Chahat prays to God for giving her some clue to prove that the woman was lying. Shlok and Dua come to show her a drawing, Shlok tells that this tattoo was made on the hand of the woman who was being beaten. Chahat recalls seeing similar tattoo on the woman’s hand and plans to find the complete truth before letting her take Shlok. Meanwhile Agam flirts with Raseeli while Aalekh is frustrated as Chahat is coming in the way of his plan again. Chahat comes to their room to give tea and spills some tea on Raseeli intentionally to check for the tattoo. She finds it missing and asks about it but Raseeli refusea to her claim. The episode ends.