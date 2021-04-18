Qurbaan Hua 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shlok is adament to find the name of the person whose order Neel doesnot defy – TMT Updates

Qurbaan Hua nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Dua is pissed off that Shlok is adamant to not eat something till she performs the ritual to finish the dangerous omen and if he doesnot eat something then she would additionally not have the ability to have something, Alka taking the thali performs the ritual and says to Shlok that she would make his favorite dessert, Shlok turning to Dua exclaims that he can’t perceive why it’s so essential to get married as a result of that is what Baleq often says to Alka maa that she shouldn’t be the spouse of Neel so doesnot have something on this home, he’s actually unhappy, Dua hugs hum remembering how they turned greatest mates and he additionally made her as his sister, Dua exclaims there’s nothing to fret about and they might get them each married, Shlok says what would occur if her mom takes her away, Dua nonetheless says that she would by no means go away him till his dad and mom are married, she then asks him to come back as she would present him tips on how to make the drawing of micky mouse, Alka popping out to the corridor exclaims that it’s unimaginable to perform what they’re planning as even when Neel has given her his identify he doesnot love her and there’s solely girls in his coronary heart whose identify is Chahat, it’s unimaginable to finish his love for her.

Within the morning Baleq is secretly taking the rod to the automotive and he drives off, Chahat follows him within the different automotive praying that she is ready to discover Neel and Vyas je, Baleq stops the automotive, taking out the rod he remembers how Neel stopped him from turning into the Mant and the second time Shlok didn’t enable him to satisfy his plan so he vows to take the revenge of shedding the place as Mant from Neel and hit him till he dies.

Chahat additionally stops the automotive however then her shirt will get caught within the entrance of the automotive so she follows Baleq inside nonetheless she is shocked to see that there isn’t any one inside, she wonders the place they might have gone, Baleq and Sahil are placing Neel and Vyas je within the automotive, Baleq asks if he’s certain that somebody has adopted him, Sahil remembers that when Baleq got here with the plan to kill Neel and Vyas je, he noticed Chahat following Baleq however is glad Baleq didn’t see her as a result of then he would have realized that Chahat is alive which can’t occur, Baleq questions the identify of the particular person, Sahil reveals that it was his servant Toup Singh, Baleq will get mad realizing his identify so vows to make him pay, he thinks that Naveli has additionally gotten rather a lot intelligent due to Toup Singh, Sahil asks him to throw Toup Singh out of the home.

Shlok getting into the room of Vyas je exclaims that Dua herself went to sleep advising him to come back to the room of Vyas je, he wonders what he would do now so decides to put in writing a letter ordering Neel to marry Alka Maa as he won’t defy the order of the Mant, Naveli exclaims that it can’t occur as a result of Neel doesnot comply with marry Alka, even when Vyas je tried to order him as a result of he solely listens to the orders of 1 particular person and after she left he has grow to be egocentric, Shlok asks the identify of the particular person nonetheless when he takes the identify of Chahat, Baleq comes asking why did she dare take the identify of Chahat as a result of she is aware of how a lot he hates her as a result of he misplaced the seat because the Mant due to Chahat, he begins slapping her and she or he begs him to let her go, Shlok asks who’s she frightened about as a result of there isn’t any one there, he questions her concerning the identify however she is about to say it when Baleq comes asking what’s she doing within the room of Vyas je when he ordered her to by no means come out, she explains that she solely got here to position the jug, he orders her to go away, Shlok additionally runs away from Baleq.

Shlok getting into the room wonders what he should do to get his father married to Alka Maa, he decides to test the picture album however doesnot discover something there, he wonders what he should do to search out that particular person whose order Neel doesnot defy.

Naveli asks Toup Singh to go away her as a result of if Baleq sees them he would get actually mad nonetheless Toup Singh asks if she is feeling higher, she explains that it’s considerably good, Toup Singh explains to Naveli that if a girls stands towards the cruelty of a husband, he can’t do something so she should additionally simply collect the braveness, she nonetheless refuses to even say that Baleq slaps her, Toup Singh asks then why does she have finger marks on her facer and the explanation her palms are burnt, she doesnot say something, Toup Singh asks her to not settle for the orders of such an individual, Baleq listening to their dialog comes asking what is going on and why did Naveli enable one other man to the touch her with out his orders as her husband, he’s about to slap her when Toup Singh stops him, he will get mad asking how did he dare so Naveli steps Infront saying that it was not his fault and he should not do something, Baleq questions how did she dare do that asking if she has forgotten that she when she ran away to marry the Muslim man, your complete village was cursing her and he then married her in any other case she would have been sitting available in the market,

He blames that she is celebrating with the servant after which tries to slap her nonetheless Toup Singh stooping his hand explains he’s a extremely pathetic particular person for attempting to hit his spouse and blaming it on her, he warns Toup Singh to not come again in any other case he would burn him alive, Shlok explains that he won’t go away the home, Baleq asks who’s he to intervene within the issues and orders him to return inside, Shlok asks if he has forgotten that till Vyas je returns he’s the Mant and his order is that Toup Singh won’t go away, he threatens to tell Maha Acharya jee if Baleq tries to defy his orders, Alka additionally rushes to face with Shlok questioning if Baleq would go towards the orders of the Mant.

Precap: Baleq says that he shouldn’t fear about Toup Singh, it’s due to him that Shlok insulted him so if he ever is available in his means then he would kill him, Sahil thinks that he’s speaking of killing Chahat and if it occurs then his complete plan could be ruined which he can’t see occurring.



