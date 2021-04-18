Qurbaan Hua 19th April 2021 Written Update: Chahat follows Aalekh

Alka feels blissful seeing Shlok’s love and concern for her and says that she is going to make his favourite halwa for him. After she goes Shlok cries and asks Dua why is marrying somebody so necessary for relationship. He says that Aalekh all the time retains taunting Alka saying that she shouldn’t be married to Neel and she or he doesn’t have any proper over this home. He needs that Neel and Alka ought to get married a way in order that these issues finish. Dua hugs him to console him and recollects her time turning into buddies with him.

Dua tells Shlok that they’ll consider a plan to get Neel and Alka married in some way. Shlok is stunned and asks her what if her mother takes her away. She says that she has performed an enormous function in making him mahant and nonetheless he’s scared. She guarantees him that she gained’t go away until the time his dad and mom don’t get married which makes him blissful. They return to their room whereas Alka who has overhead them breaks down considering that she would possibly get married to Neel however he won’t ever love her as he solely loves Chahat.

Subsequent morning Aalekh sneaks out of the home with lunch field and goes in his automobile. Chahat hides her face and follows him in her automobile within the hope of discovering Neel and Vyas ji. Aalekh stops in entrance of a godown and takes an iron rod with him to beat Neel to take out his frustration. Chahat reaches there and follows him inside, she additionally takes a rod for security. She slowly goes inside however finds nobody there a lot to her shock. She is dissatisfied to search out nobody however wonders the place is Aalekh.

Aalekh and Sahil out Neel and Vyas ji in one other van whereas Aalekh asks him whether or not he’s certain somebody is following him. Sahil recollects seeing Chahat exterior when Aalekh got here inside and hurriedly taking Neel and Vyas ji out of that place. Sahil is relieved that Aalekh didn’t see Chahat whereas he asks him who did he see. Sahil tells that it was the servant Prime Singh so Aalekh will get enraged on his daring. Sahil instigates him to fireside him from job. Shlok is apprehensive for Dua as she is having ache in her abdomen. He thinks if writing a letter to Neel commanding him to get married to Alka as Mahant’s authority. Naveli tells him that Neel is not going to agree and that Vyas ji has tried to persuade him many instances.

Naveli says that Neel doesn’t take heed to anybody aside from Chahat. That second Aalekh comes there and hears her, he confronts her for taking that title. He beats her for taking that title whereas Naveli pleads to him to not hit her. Shlok tells her nobody is thrashing her so she realizes that it was her creativeness. Shlok asks her who was the individual Neel listened to. Aalekh comes there and angrily orders her to go to her room and Shlok additionally goes behind her. Aalekh thinks that he has to take care of Prime Singh in some way. Shlok is worried about Naveli and decides to complain to Neel about Aalekh. However earlier than that he has to search out the individual to whom Neel listens, he thinks that there is perhaps some picture of that individual within the household album. He begins on the lookout for footage however doesn’t discover something which upsets him.

Chahat massages Naveli’s leg however she requests her to go from right here else Aalekh will see. Chahat tries to encourage her to boost her voice in opposition to him however Naveli says that he has by no means misbehaved along with her. Chahat says that she doesn’t imagine her and asks why is she taking aspect of an individual who tortures her. Aalekh shouts at Naveli for letting one other man contact her, Chahat tries to defend Naveli however he’s about to boost his hand on Chahat. Naveli stops him however Aalekh reminds her that he has achieved a favour by marrying her after she ran away with Sahil. He’s about to slap Naveli however Chahat holds his hand and criticizes him for his soiled thoughts however his ego is affected and he warns Chahat that she shouldn’t be seen on this home once more else he’ll kill her. Shlok is available in between and says that as mahant he’s ordering that Chahat gained’t go wherever. The episode ends.

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Alka feels blissful seeing Shlok’s love and concern for her and says that she is going to make his favourite halwa for him. After she goes Shlok cries and asks Dua why is marrying somebody so necessary for relationship. He says that Aalekh all the time retains taunting Alka saying that she shouldn’t be married to Neel and she or he doesn’t have any proper over this home. He needs that Neel and Alka ought to get married a way in order that these issues finish. Dua hugs him to console him and recollects her time turning into buddies with him.

Dua tells Shlok that they’ll consider a plan to get Neel and Alka married in some way. Shlok is stunned and asks her what if her mother takes her away. She says that she has performed an enormous function in making him mahant and nonetheless he’s scared. She guarantees him that she gained’t go away until the time his dad and mom don’t get married which makes him blissful. They return to their room whereas Alka who has overhead them breaks down considering that she would possibly get married to Neel however he won’t ever love her as he solely loves Chahat.

Subsequent morning Aalekh sneaks out of the home with lunch field and goes in his automobile. Chahat hides her face and follows him in her automobile within the hope of discovering Neel and Vyas ji. Aalekh stops in entrance of a godown and takes an iron rod with him to beat Neel to take out his frustration. Chahat reaches there and follows him inside, she additionally takes a rod for security. She slowly goes inside however finds nobody there a lot to her shock. She is dissatisfied to search out nobody however wonders the place is Aalekh.

Aalekh and Sahil out Neel and Vyas ji in one other van whereas Aalekh asks him whether or not he’s certain somebody is following him. Sahil recollects seeing Chahat exterior when Aalekh got here inside and hurriedly taking Neel and Vyas ji out of that place. Sahil is relieved that Aalekh didn’t see Chahat whereas he asks him who did he see. Sahil tells that it was the servant Prime Singh so Aalekh will get enraged on his daring. Sahil instigates him to fireside him from job. Shlok is apprehensive for Dua as she is having ache in her abdomen. He thinks if writing a letter to Neel commanding him to get married to Alka as Mahant’s authority. Naveli tells him that Neel is not going to agree and that Vyas ji has tried to persuade him many instances.

Naveli says that Neel doesn’t take heed to anybody aside from Chahat. That second Aalekh comes there and hears her, he confronts her for taking that title. He beats her for taking that title whereas Naveli pleads to him to not hit her. Shlok tells her nobody is thrashing her so she realizes that it was her creativeness. Shlok asks her who was the individual Neel listened to. Aalekh comes there and angrily orders her to go to her room and Shlok additionally goes behind her. Aalekh thinks that he has to take care of Prime Singh in some way. Shlok is worried about Naveli and decides to complain to Neel about Aalekh. However earlier than that he has to search out the individual to whom Neel listens, he thinks that there is perhaps some picture of that individual within the household album. He begins on the lookout for footage however doesn’t discover something which upsets him.

Chahat massages Naveli’s leg however she requests her to go from right here else Aalekh will see. Chahat tries to encourage her to boost her voice in opposition to him however Naveli says that he has by no means misbehaved along with her. Chahat says that she doesn’t imagine her and asks why is she taking aspect of an individual who tortures her. Aalekh shouts at Naveli for letting one other man contact her, Chahat tries to defend Naveli however he’s about to boost his hand on Chahat. Naveli stops him however Aalekh reminds her that he has achieved a favour by marrying her after she ran away with Sahil. He’s about to slap Naveli however Chahat holds his hand and criticizes him for his soiled thoughts however his ego is affected and he warns Chahat that she shouldn’t be seen on this home once more else he’ll kill her. Shlok is available in between and says that as mahant he’s ordering that Chahat gained’t go wherever. The episode ends.