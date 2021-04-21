Qurbaan Hua 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sahil plans to kill Shlok with Neel as he has ruined his plan – TMT Updates

Qurbaan Hua twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Neel and Vyas je are certain in captivity when he regains consciousness and with plenty of battle is ready to break away from the bond, he then getting up removes the masks is shocked to see Vyas je so he removes the quilt and tries his finest to wake him up nonetheless when it doesnot assist, he removes the bonds and helps him stand pleading with Vyas je to stroll to the door as a result of he has to run away, he asks Vyas je to not fear about him as a result of he has to search out out who kidnapped them so he helps Vyas je run away, Neel after coming again inside sees his pockets on the desk so slowly walks in the direction of it Sahil hits him from behind with a rod making him fall unconscious, Sahil exclaims how silly he’s as a result of he left them each in order that they had been capable of run away whereas he went to purchase cigarettes.

Shlok reaches the temple and considering that that is the place he would discover the ladies who can persuade his father, Aalekh then explains to Sahil how he should kill Neel whereas he would handle Vyas je and turn out to be the Mant eventually.

Shlok thinks that this is likely to be the home of the woman, he due to this fact steps inside, Sahil factors a gun at Neel explaining that he’s additionally an impediment and until the time he’s alive, he can not marry Chahat, Shlok is standing exterior the home and knocks on the door, Sahil will get tensed questioning who may need come, he goes to examine who it’s leaving Neel alone, Sahil seeing Shlok remembers that hbe was with Chahat in the home, he remembers the identify and thinks that each one his life he longed to marry Chahat due to Neel and now when he’s about to finalize his plan, his son has come to spoil all the pieces, he vows to kill Shlok first if he has to, Shlok opens the door and is shocked to see that it’s open, he walks nonetheless is perplexed to see Neel mendacity on the ground so he tries waking him, Sahil overlaying his mouth warns Shlok to by no means contact Neel once more.

The whole Dhiani household is trying to find the cellular nonetheless they aren’t capable of finding it, they surprise the place it may need gone, Baleq comes exclaiming that they’d not discover it as a result of the cellular has been stolen, all of them ask who is likely to be the thief, he factors to Toup Singh vowing to examine him nonetheless this worries Chahat who thinks how she would cease him from touching her as a result of he’ll do the checking considering of her as a boy, Toup Singh says that he’ll himself present his pockets as he’s not the thief, Aalekh laughs exclaiming since when does anybody maintain the stolen issues of their pockets, he begins performing the checking and when he’s about to the touch his shoulder, Shlok is standing in entrance of Sahil who warns that he wouldn’t be capable to reside any longer, Shlok decides to name again residence and dials the variety of Alka, Alka locations the decision on speaker, they’re shocked to listen to Shlok pleading for his life when the kidnapper vows to kill him, Toup Singh taking the cellular calls to Shlok which alerts Sahil who instantly asks who is asking so ends the decision, Toup Singh rushes out of the home recalling the voices from the Mandir, Aalekh additionally runs after him however wonders how did Shlok get to Sahil however it’s a matter of blessing as a result of now Sahil would additionally kill him.

Shlok tries waking Neel saying that Sahil would in any other case kill him, he warns Shlok that he made a mistake by calling his household so now would undergo the punishment, Shlok pleads with him to let him return when Shlok asks what would he do as a result of he’s the small Pandit and so could be killed, Toup Singh reaches the home and is shocked to see them, he stops Sahil from killing Shlok and asks him to run away nonetheless Shlok is adamant to go away solely together with his father when he leaves however is compelled to run, Shlok is hit with the gun when it flies due to the battle so he begins screaming, Sahil thinks that Chahat ought to by no means discover the reality that he’s behind the masks, he realizing that Chahat is distracted pushes her earlier than operating away, Chahat falls and her turban falls of, she doesnot notice so walks to Shlok asking if he’s alright, he’s shocked to see that she is the mom of Dua and has been dwelling of their home disguised as Toup Singh.

Precap: Neel yells the identify of Chahat and wakes up, he follows Chahat after 5 years questioning if this time their love story could be fulfilled.

Replace Credit score to: Sona