Qurbaan Hua 21st April 2021 Written Update: Can Chahat save Shlok?

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

The episode begins with Neel coming to his senses and someway untying his ropes. He sees Vyas ji additionally tied up there, he tries to wake him up whereas untying him. Neel lifts him up and tells him that he has to cease to search out out who had kidnapped them. He takes out of there and comes again to search out the one who kidnapped them. He sees a pockets and heads in the direction of it however Sahil hits him on head and he falls unconscious. Sahil is annoyed that Neel untied himself and despatched Vyas ji away. Shlok reaches close to Neel’s location looking for the temple the place he can discover the girl in picture.

Sahil calls Aalekh and informs that Vyas ji has escaped however he has obtained Neel. Aalekh says that Neel will create hassle for him until he’s alive so he ought to kill him. Shlok sees a home and thinks that the girl may keep right here so he decides to go in. Sahil takes a gun and factors it on Neel when Shlok bangs on the door. Sahil is confused who might come right here so he goes to examine, he sees Shlok standing outdoors acknowledges him immediately. Sahil will get irritated and thinks of killing Shlok together with Neel if wanted. Shlok checks the lock and finds it open so he goes inside.

Shlok finds Neel unconscious on the ground and runs to him and tries to wake him up. Sahil goes there overlaying his face and factors gun at Shlok. He threatens him to run away, in the meantime Chahat and others search for Mami’s telephone in the home however are unable to search out it. Aalekh comes there and says that it has been stolen and offender is unquestionably Prime Singh. Chahat defends herself saying that she hasn’t stolen the telephone however he says that he’ll search her. Chahat fears that her secret may come out whereas Alka says that there is no such thing as a want to go looking her.

Aalekh doesn’t pay attention and heads in the direction of Chahat who’s apprehensive tips on how to cease him. Chahat stops him and exhibits her pockets herself to show her innocence however he begins laughing saying that no person retains a stolen merchandise of their pockets. He begins looking her from the underside and goes up slowly. In the meantime Sahil threatens to kill Shlok which makes him scared however he well takes out Mami’s telephone and calls at Alka’s quantity. Alka tells Mami that the decision is from her quantity, she picks it up and places it on speaker. Everybody hears Shlok’s trembling voice which makes them apprehensive. Additionally they hear Sahil speaking about killing him.

Chahat rapidly takes the telephone and asks Shlok about his location which Sahil additionally hears. He sees the telephone in Shlok’s hand and hangs it up. Alka panics lots whereas Chahat thinks that she heard mantras occurring in background which suggests Shlok is someplace close to the temple. She runs to avoid wasting him whereas Alka informs the police concerning the state of affairs. Aalekh wonders how did Shlok wind up in Sahil’s place however is comfortable that Sahil will kill him as properly. In the meantime Shlok tries to get up Neel however Sahil pulls him again in anger.

Shlok pleads to Sahil to go away him when Chahat reaches there and sees Shail pointing gun at Shlok. Chahat will get right into a brawl with Sahil and asks Shlok to run away from right here. Shlok refuses to go whereas Sahil fears that Chahat may see his face. Chahat someway throws the gun however it hits Shlok on head. Sahil pushes her because of which her turban comes off. Shlok falls down crying that his head is bleading so Chahat goes to him. Shlok sees her face and acknowledges her and confronts her for staying of their home in disguise. The episode ends.