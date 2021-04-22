Qurbaan Hua 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Neel and Chahat come across each other

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Chahat is grateful that Shlok agreed to maintain her id a secret and gone dwelling. She wonders why she feels so hooked up to him when she hears some voice. She goes to examine inside when Neel covers her face with fabric, he confronts her pondering that she is the one who kidnapped him and Vyas ji for therefore lengthy. He takes off the fabric to see her face whereas Chahat sees him and will get emotional. He doesn’t acknowledge her and asks what enmity she has with him however she simply hugs him tightly. Neel feels for a second the best way it felt when Chahat used to hug her whereas she says that she has solely love for him and might’t harm him.

Neel pushes her away and asks for explaining her phrases so she says that he’s her boss and he or she works at his dwelling so she has loyalty and love for him. Neel says that he looks like he has seen her earlier than and takes her cellphone to confirm her id. He video calls on Alka’s quantity and asks her whether or not this man actually works at their dwelling. Alka is relieved to see Neel effective and likewise verifies that Chahat works at their dwelling. Chahat explains that she had come searching for Shlok and has despatched him dwelling. Neel tells Alka that he had despatched Vyas ji dwelling and asks her whether or not he reached.

Alka tells Neel that Vyas ji hasn’t come dwelling but so he says that he’ll discover him one way or the other and hangs up. Neel goes out and finds his bike there so he asks how did it attain there. Chahat says that she introduced his bike in a rush to search out him. Neel warns her towards utilizing his bike once more with out asking and takes the keys. Neel sits on bike whereas Chahat notices a wound on his head and tells him that he’s not nicely sufficient to drive. He says he’s effective and asks her to go dwelling however she climbs on the bike too to handle him.

Neel will get a bit irritated as Chahat turns into too sensitive however then they go away to search out Vyas ji. In the meantime Aalekh takes Naveli to a silent place and confronts her for her actions pondering that she was the one who despatched Shlok to the place he had stored Neel and Vyas ji. Naveli is shocked to be taught that he kidnapped them however Aalekh thinks that she plotted towards him and says that she will likely be answerable for Shlok’s dying if he will get killed. Dua and Bhopu arrive there on the lookout for Shlok and Dua asks Naveli whether or not she is aware of one thing about this. Naveli is about to talk and Aalekh factors a knife on her again to maintain her mouth shut.

Bhopu will get a name from landline quantity and hears Shlok’s voice who tells them that he has reached dwelling safely. Dua is relieved to listen to this whereas Shlok tells that he and Neel bought kidnapped by some unhealthy man and High Singh saved them. Aalekh takes the cellphone and hangs up, he sends away Bhopu and Dua whereas questioning why is that this servant so involved for this household. In the meantime Neel and Chahat fall of the bike resulting from disbalance so she gives to drive however Neel pushes her away. He asks her to take a seat behind him or get misplaced however she notices that every one the petrol has leaked and tells him about it.

Chahat means that he ought to get first support however he denies so she lies that she noticed Vyas ji in some path. Neel heads there and goes inside a home on the lookout for him however finds nothing, Chahat comes and asks hit to lie down in order that she can provide him first support. Neel feels insecure pondering that Too Singh is homosexual and clears that he’s straight however Chahat says that he doesn’t know something. She makes him lie down and tells in regards to the severity of head harm which reminds him of an identical incident with Chahat. Neel asks her how does she have this data so she makes some excuse and misleads him. She sees a bottle of alcohol and tells him that she is going to apply this as an antiseptic. However he snatches away the bottle and begins consuming it. The episode ends.