Qurbaan Hua 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat is adamant to not let Dua participate in the huddle race – Telly Updates

Qurbaan Hua 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Dua asks Sahil to sit in the car while she would come back after running to the reception, Salog is being teased by his friends and he is not able to get back his glasses, he even tries to reason with them mentioning how they should not resort to such stupid action but they all are constantly teasing him, when they start laughing, someone throws a lot of dust at them and they all fall to the ground, Dua says they should think the worse has arrived, she ask how are they feeling after not being able to see, she takes the glasses and helps Salog wear them, Salog looks at her explaining she is the daughter of the aunt, Dua says that she came to fight with him however he is crying, Dua asks if he knows martial arts, Salog replies that doesnot and they also cause bad omens for a person.

Chahat in the hotel is feeling cold so thinks that if Neel were with her then he would have been shivering with cold and would say to her; Shezwan I am feeling cold, Sahil coming from her back mentions that it was her choice to leave Neel then why is she constantly hurting herself.

Neel on the other side is asking the waiters for a small child, he wonders where Salog might have gone, Chahat walks some steps further and is crying, Neel stands behind her and also feels her presence, she remembers how she pulled him tied in the ropes and when she also pulled a gun on him, she rushes to the corner feeling that Neel is near her, she even calls his name which he also hears, Chahat turns to find the receptionist with the keys, Sahil asks what is the matter however Chahat says that there is nothing to worry about and they should leave to their room.

Dua is with Salog, he asks if she really desires to be his sister and she should not back out from her words because he really desired a sister, Salog then ties a Rakhi on her hands, the boys question asking what is wrong because usually sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers hands, Dua asks what is the matter because she can also protect her brother, she takes a lot of steps back and then advises Salog to kneel and hits them with a high jump, she vows to teach them a lesson by winning the huddle race, Sahil calls her and she leaves explaining that her father is calling.

Salog is standing in the room, Neel asks why does he want to leave and not participate in the race, Salog explains that there is a girl, after seeing her he feels that he would not be able to defeat her and so doesnot want to ruin his reputation, Neel warns him to not be so afraid because he doesnot feel nice when his son gets scared, he asks if Salog would also understand after being deceived, Neel feels a severe pain in his head and starts feeling dizzy before falling unconscious on the bed, Salog gets tensed wondering what he might do.

Chahat comes to the reception wondering what Sahil and Dua are doing in the room because they are not even opening the door, Chahat hears to the voice of Sahil who is requesting Dua to not practice anymore however she is adamant to win the race, Chahat wonders what is Dua practicing about and then sees the board of the huddle race, she gets mad thinking that Dua and Sahil hid the news from her, she decides to not let Dua participate because she cannot lose the last memory of Neel.

Chahat rushing to the reception asks about the manager for the race asks for the room, Chahat wonders that she would not let allow Dua to participate in the race and they would leave after spending the vacations, Chahat is about to stumble by a child, she sees that it is Salog so asks what the problem is, he says that his master jee is unconscious, so he is looking for a doctor. Chahat offers to help, Salog runs towards the staircase immediately, Chahat wonders why she feels a sense of belongingness after meeting the child, Chahat follows the child who leads her into the room.

Chahat stops in the room seeing that the person is unconscious, Chahat feels that Neel is calling her, she exclaims that she has not forgotten him even after six years, she sits beside Neel but suddenly the lights go off, they both wonder what they can do, Salog advises to turn the emergency light from his fathers mobile, Chahat agrees however he is not able to find the mobile then Chahat after touching his hand feels that she is really close to Neel. Salog is able to find the mobile, turning on the lights he asks what has happened, Chahat says that it is a case of panic attack and she would have to inject him with an injection, Chahat after giving the injections places her back assuring Salog that his father would be okay, Salog requests her to also check his eyes, she takes the mobile near him but just as when she is about to turn his face, the battery of the mobile ends and it turns off.

Salog gets worried asking what would happen now, Chahat asks him to not worry because his father would be alright, she offers to stay with him if he is scared, Salog refuses saying that Dua would need her and she has already done a lot for him, Chahat agrees but when she stands her dupatta gets stuck in the cuff of Neel’s shirt, she gets nervous so takes it out not knowing who the person actually is.

