Qurbaan Hua 30th March 2021 Written Update: Dua calls Shlok as her brother

Dua asks Chahat and Sahil to go ahead as she does a run from reception. Some kids are troubling Shlok by taking away his glasses. He requests them to give it back but they keep troubling him and tossing around his glasses. That moment Dua throws sand on their faces and looks at them angrily. She takes back the glasses after saying that they should know how it feels not to be able to see properly. She gives back the glasses to Shlok. He recognizes her and she tells him that she came here to fight him but he is already crying because of these kids. She says that she should not be scared and instead fight them bravely.
The kids ask her why she is saving Shlok so she covers him and says that he is her brother. Chahat feels the chilling cold and thinks that Neel never liked cold. Sahil asks her not to think about Neel always and that she has troubled herself all these years thinking about Neel. Neel looks around for Shlok in the hotel and passes by Chahat without them realizing each other’s presence. She feels upset thinking about how she misbehaved with Neel and feels his presence. She turns to look while Neel also feels her presence and looks around. Sahi asks Chahat what happened so she avoids his question and they go.
Neel goes to the reception to check for Chahat but finds no one. Meanwhile Shlok is surprised at Dua’s claim and feels happy that she calls him her brother. He ties her a rakhi for marking their relationship. The kids make fun of them but then Dua challenges that she won’t let them hurt Shlok. They walk towards her and she asks Shlok to bend and jumps over hum and kicks one of the boys. The kids get scared and run away. Shlok praises her and they introduce each other. She says that se will beat them all easily and then goes to Sahil.
Shlok feels threatened as he would never be able to defeat Dua and Neel will get angry on him.
Later he tells Neel about Dua and says that he would not be able to defeat her and he doesn’t want to fail him and requests to go back. Neel gets angry and says that he has to be tough, he suddenly feels headache and falls unconscious. Chahat roams around looking for Sahil and Dua and finds her practising. She wonders which race are they practicing for and realizes that they are participating in hurdles race. She understands why Dua wanted to come here and feels that she may get hurt and she can’t afford to lose her.
Shlok tries to wake Neel up but fails while Chahat looks for the manager to get Dua’s name cancelled from the race. She runs into Shlok and asks what is wrong with him so he tells that his dad is not well. She offers to help him so he asks her to follow him. She goes with him to Neel’s room and sees him unconscious but doesn’t see his face. She hesrs Neel’s voice as he calls her name, the lights go off before she can see his face. Shlok suggests to use Neel’s phone’s flashlight and looks for it while Neel takes Chahat’s name.
Chahat feels weird near Neel and lifts his hand to check his pulse. Shlok finds the phone and she says that she will have to give an injection for anxiety. She gives him an injection and Shlok asks her whether his dad will be ok or not. He requests her to examine him once so she takes the phone and goes to do so but the battery dies that moment. She says that his dad will be fine soon and Shlok thanks her for help. She gets up but her dupatta gets stuck below Neel’s hand so she takes it off.