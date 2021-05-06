Qurbaan Hua 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat agrees to marry Sahil after he blackmails her

Qurbaan Hua 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Vyas je performs the Rasam of Haldi, Godambari explains that they would apply the Haldi seven times because Alka has waited seven years for him while he was acting like the Kalia thief, Dua and Shlok both starts laughing.

Toup Singh sees that Vyas je is eating while seating on the samosa so he goes to ask why he is not eating like the other Brahmans as they only eat after sitting on the floor, Aalekh explains it is because he was hit on the knees during the kidnapping so the doctor has advised him to not sit on the floor, Chahat thinks that Vyas je was not like this before as he would not leave the rituals for such a small injury.

Godambari asks if anyone is left who has not applied the Haldi to Neel, Shlok looking at Toup Singh points towards him, Godamabri wonders how can she forget because he is also a member of their family now, Toup Singh goes to Neel and applies the Haldi, he however topples over, Neel catches him in his arms, Godamabri shouts at him ordering that he watch his step, she asks Bopho to help Neel who says that he is going to take a bath, Godambari asks Vyas je why is he leaving, he answers that he is going to take the medicine while Aalekh responds he is going to the Mandir, Vyas je clarifies that he will go to the Mandir after taking the medicine to pray for the better future of Neel and Alka.

Naveli sees that Chahat is tensed so goes to her explaining that the Haldi of the groom proves the true love of the couple which is why it got applied on her face, Chahat is shocked to see that the Haldi is on her face, Naveli mentions that she still loves Neel and he also cannot live without her so why is she not revealing the truth about her identity but Chahat says that this marriage should happen as only the one who has the blessings of Vyas je would become the bride of Neel and she is not that person, Chahat rushes away crying and lies down placing her head on the table, she is crying when someone hands her the napkin, she gets up and is shocked to see that it is Sahil who explains he knows the real identity, Sahil explains that he knows she is Chahat, she asks what is he doing here, Sahil mentions that he desires to marry her and she cannot deny it, she however asks what is this as he cannot force her because she only loves Neel, Sahil mentions that he only stayed with her for seven years so that he can marry her. Chahat explains she never forced him to stay and even advised him to marry any girl which he likes, Sahil is still determined to marry her, she questions why he is pressurizing her when she doesnot want to marry him.

Sahil starts blackmailing her saying that if she doesnot agree to marry him he would go and reveal the entire truth in front of the entire family that the only reason Chahat stayed away from their family was because of the promise she made to Mant Vyas, he explains that Neel would then immediately end the marriage which would break the heart of Shlok as she knows how he is, Chahat warns him to not do anything of the sort but Sahil leaves saying that why is he wasting his time with her, Chahat stops him, she agrees to marry him, he comes to her asking then why did she had to create such a scene as he doesnot like when she is crying. He advises her to prepare for the wedding as the Nikkah would be performed at the same time when Neel and Alka are getting married.

Vyas je asks why are they forcing him to eat the herbal dishes as they should bring some meat for him, he asks Ghazala why is there no curry with the meat, Sahil walks into the room, Aalekh questions why is he in such a hurry and who is the gift really for, Ghazala explains that after seven years Sahil has liked some girl and they are about to get married, Sahil shows him the gift, Aalekh gets amazed asking who is the women and what is her name, Ghazala mentions that everything would be revealed in time, Vyas je asks Sahil to make sure the food is prepared correctly as any wedding is ruined without proper food.

Godambari is not able to find anyone who would apply the Mehndi on Alka’s hands, Toup Singh comes to her saying there is nothing to worry about because he knows a girl who can apply Mehndi, Godambari asks him to bring her as soon as possible.

Chahat is walking disguised as the women, Sahil stops her explaining that she is doing all this for that child Shlok, Chahat questions what he needs as she has accepted his demands, Sahil explains he has an eye on all of her actions, he shows her the payal which he has brought for her, he then seeks permission to place them with his own hands, she places her feet forward and he makes her wear them, he inquires how is she feeling, she replies that she feels as if she is in bonded, Sahil replies that the feeling would soon end. Chahat then heads into the house.

Chahat is applying the Mehndi on the hands of Alka, everyone is amazed by how beautiful the Mehndi is Godamabri asks her to also write the name of Neel on her hands, Chahat writes it but it gets ruined when Alka opens her purse to give the Shugun, Naveli exclaims that it is a bad omen, this might a sign to call of the wedding, Godamabri however orders her to shut up saying she knows a lot of bad omens because of her own experience.

Chahat asks why is she getting angry as this is an auspicious day, she asks them to turn on the music, Dua rushes to turn it, Chahat starts dancing seeing which everyone is also rejoicing and dancing, Aalekh comes with Vyas je who asks if he has broken all of the alcohol bottles, Aalekh warns him to never talk of alcohol, he responds that he would not stay to watch the stupid dance, Aalekh gets curious seeing the dance as he remembers the payal which Sahil was about to give to the women he is going to marry.

Aalekh rushing inside asks them to turn off the music, asking who the girl is, Naveli reveals she is the one who applied the Mehndi, he demands that she lift the veil but Chahat responds that it is not permissible in their village however Aalekh is adamant saying that if she would not lift it then he would do it with his own hands, Chahat gets worried hearing this.

Precap: Chahat is walking in the house when she sees that Alka is unconscious but then Shlok comes with Dua saying they have come to take her with them, Chahat walks with them but is worried thinking that they are taking her thinking she is Alka but wonders how can she in form the truth.



