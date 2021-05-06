Qurbaan Hua 6th May 2021 Written Update: Chahat agrees to marry Sahil

Qurbaan Hua Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with the haldi function of Neel and Alka while Chahat notices Vyas ji eating food sitting on sofa. She asks him why he is sitting on sofa and not on floor like always, he thinks of an answer when Aalekh comes and tells that he got injury in his leg so doctor has advised him not to sit on floor. Chahat wonders that Vyas ji never used to forget his values because of a small injury. Mami asks whether everyone has applied haldi so Shlok says that Top Singh has not. Mami asks Chahat to apply haldi. She goes with a heavy heart and applies haldi to Neel, then she takes the bowl to keep it somewhere else but she trips and she clashes with Neel.

Neel’s haldi gets applied on her cheeks as he holds her, Mami asks her to be careful. Chahat keeps the haldi near Alka while Vyas ji starts leaving. Mami asks him why is he leaving so he makes excuse of going to Temple and leaves. Mami applies haldi to Alka and says that used haldi is a symbol of true love. Naveli says the same to Chahat and tells that some haldi has been applied on her as well. Chahat notices the haldi on her face while Naveli asks her to stop this wedding and tell everyone the truth. Naveli tries to convince Chahat saying that she and Neel are each other’s soulmates.

Chahat says that she doesn’t want this family to have tensions because of her again and Neel should be married to a girl who has Vyas ji’s blessings. Chahat goes away from there and cries when Sahil comes and offers her a handkerchief. She is shocked to see him but he says that he knows she is Chahat and confronts her for using him all the time. He says that he spent seven years with her so that she would accept him but now he won’t wait anymore and she has to marry him. Chahat tries to slap him and says that she never forced him to stay with her nor gave any false hopes to him.

Sahil blackmails Chahat saying that he will tell everyone about her reality if she doesn’t marry him and then Neel will break the marriage which will break Shlok’s heart. Chahat stops him from going and agrees to marry him. He asks her to prepare for marriage as they will get married the same time Neel gets married. Meanwhile Aalekh brings chicken for Vyas ji’s brother who irritates him by his behavior. Ghazala comes there and Aalekh says that Neel won’t be able to trouble him much after marrying Alka. Mami is stressed as she is unable to find a mehendi girl so Chahat offers to bring a girl of her aquaintance.

Chahat comes as mehendi girl covering her face but Sahil stops her and says that he has eyes on her every move. He shows her the payal he got for her and makes her wear it. She taunts him and he leaves, she goes in and applies mehendi to Alka while Shlok asks where is Top Singh. No one pays attention while Chahat completes the mehendi. Alka takes the purse to give money but her mehendi gets spoiled with Neel’s name getting erased. Naveli gives hint that this could be God’s signal that this marriage is wrong but Mami shuts her up. Chahat says that they should play some music to lighten the mood.

Dua plays music and Chahat starts dancing on it to entertain everyone. Vyas ji’s brother asks Aalekh about drinks but he warns him not to ask about alcohol again. Vyas ji’s brother taunts him and leaves. Aalekh sees the payal in Chahat’s legs and recalls that it is the same one that Sahil had shown to him telling that it was for his girlfriend. He goes to her to find out who she is so Naveli tells the she is the mehendi girl Kamli. He asks her to show her face but she says that she can’t show her face to other men but Aalekh says that he will lift her veil if she doesn’t. The episode ends.