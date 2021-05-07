Qurbaan Hua 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Neel is about to get married to Alka

Qurbaan Hua 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Aalekh moves closer to Chahat threatening to remove the veil himself, she gets really worried when he one last time warns her to remove the veil but when he is about to lift it, Neel pulls him from behind and slaps Aalekh mentioning that he knows Aalekh is a really hideous person but he should at least stop disrespecting a women in front of his wife, Neel explains that he feels delighted his sister is no longer alive to see the heinous face of Aalekh, Neel also asks the women to slap him if she also desires, Chahat also slaps him with all her might, Neel apologising for the behaviour of Aalekh asks if she has finished applying the Mehndi then must leave.

Vyas je questions if even a single function can happen without any problem, he then exclaims that the ritual of circling would happen tomorrow so they all should go back to their rooms, he coming to Aalekh asks if it hurts which angers him who threatens to slap him, Vyas je says that he is constantly threatening to slap after being the one who is slapped, they both leave.

The next morning Shlok and Dua are preparing the Mandap when Shlok stands explaining he would also place a chocolate in the Parshad, as because of him both Neel and Alka are getting married, Godambari explains that still they are doing all the work, she asks about Toup Singh, Naveli explains that he might be helping Neel, Naveli then thinks that Chahat would be in tremendous pain, Chahat in the room is calling Neel when she sees his clothes on the bed so she lies on top of them remembering all the moments she spent with Neel and how close they both were.

Neel comes out and is shocked to see Toup Singh on the bed so he throws a towel at him, Chahat wakes up, Neel explains that he suspected him from the start and knew there was some problem however Toup Singh responds that he only slept because they were really smooth, Neel asks him to help him wear the Sherwani, she starts helping him, Neel asks him when he would marry the girl he loves, Toup Singh says their love is enough and they do not have to be married, Neel mentions that love is a just a foolishness so he should also stop doing it, Toup Singh says he might have not understood the meaning of love, Neel taunts him saying that he has not done any Phd in love, he asks for the comb so goes to the washroom.

Godambari enters asking if Neel has gotten dressed, she hands Toup Singh the flowers to decorate the room, Neel comes out ordering that he place them aside because he doesnot believe in romance, Toup Singh hands Neel a gift for his wedding, Neel seeing that it is a book on how to live with a wife, responds that it is not worth it, Toup Singh however says that he should read the first two instructions that one should always keep smiling and the next he should praise his wife, Neel says he doesnot believe in such thing so would not do it, Toup Singh asks him to at least try for once saying he must think of him as his wife, Neel questions if he is trying to make fun of him before his wedding, Toup Singh however forces him.

Neel comes close to Toup Singh and exclaims that he eyes are still filled with hate just like the first time when he saw her but he doesnot know what causes him to love her, she was not with him but he felt her eyes were following him and he thought Chahat was with him, they both are staring into each other’s eyes when Dua along with Shlok enter the house but are shocked to see them both, Dua starts laughing saying that it seems Neel and Toup Singh are really close to each other. Toup Singh asks them to take Neel outside then leaves with the flowers.

Chahat is walking in the hall when she gets a call from Sahil, he questions where she is as they all are waiting for her, Chahat warns him to not worry because she would come, Sahil explains that she has to otherwise he would reveal the entire truth to Neel which would end his marriage withy Alka and that boy Shlok would be forced to perform the suicide, Chahat however threatens him to not do anything as she would come and he should not take the name of Shlok, Naveli listens to her conversation then explains she cannot marry Sahil even when he is blackmailing her, Chahat however tries to calm down Naveli when Neel comes asking Toup Singh to come with him because he needs his help, Toup Singh however tries to explain that he has a lot of work but Neel pulls him with him to the Mandap.

Aalekh is with Vyas je’s brother who questions why he is sitting in the Mandap because he cannot perform the Mantar, Aalekh asks him to not worry then hands him an earpiece explaining that it has all the Mantar recorded in it which he just has to recite, he is shocked when Aalekh asks him to not be so casual and sit properly.

Neel comes with Toup Singh, Godamabri advises Vyas je to start the rituals of the wedding so he begins, Sahil is really worried about the whereabouts of Chahat, Ghazala asks him to call her once again, he realizes that she is still in the house, he yells at her saying that if she tries to deceive him then he would reveal the entire truth to Neel, Chahat assures him that he is coming.

Ghazala asks Sahil what did Chahat say, he responds that she is coming and has even sent a Qazi because of which he seems she is determined for the Nikkah, she inquires if she should apologize to the Qazi whom they had hired, the door opens and Bopho dressed as a Qazi enters the room, Ghazala and Sahil both are shocked to see him.

Naveli standing behind the pillar mixes sleeping pills in the juice which she plans to make Chahat drink as if she is unconscious then how would Sahil marry her, she asks Dua to take it to Toup Singh who gets really tired, Dua is taking the glass, Godambari questions who the juice is for then asks her to instead take it to Alka who has been fasting so might be really weak, Dua agrees and leaves.

Toup Singh enters the Mandap where Neel is siting while everyone is waiting for Alka, she thinks that she would not be able to see him get married to someone else in front of her own eyes.

Update Credit to: Sona