'Qurbaan Hua': Will Chahat find out the truth about Vyasji?

Amir and Sonali Jaffar’s “Sacrifice Hua” is keeping the audience hooked to their TV screens with its interesting storyline, and the upcoming episodes are going to leave them craving for more.

In the next episode the audience will get to meet Toop Singh. Well, it’s none other than Chahat who has disguised as a man to find the truth. Here’s what will happen:

Chahat finds Vyasji in a very vulnerable condition in Delhi and wonders who might be taking care of the house in his absence. She decides to take him back, but he starts behaving weirdly when he hears Devprayag. Chahat then decides to go alone and find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Dua reaches Neel’s house in his car without his knowledge. And when Chahat reaches Dhyani’s house disguised as Toop Singh, she assumes that Shlok is Neel and Alaknanda’s son. She also gets worried about seeing Dua there and decides to take her and leave.

Will Chahat be able to find out the truth of Vyasji? Will she be able to save Dua from upcoming dangers in Dhyani’s house? Also what will happen when Neel and Chahat will come face-to-face? To know what happens next keep watching “Qurbaan Hua”.

Produced under Sonali and Amir’s banner Full House Media Private Limited, “Sacrifice Hua” features Rajveer Singh and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles. It airs on Sea TV.

