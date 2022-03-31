R-Calph USA applauds House introduction of country of origin mandatory beef labeling bill

Members of R-CALF USA are applauding Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) and Congressman Ro Khanna (D-California), who called on the US Secretary of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative to restore the mandatory country of origin labeling. (MCOOL) for beef.

The legislation joins its collaborative effort that has already been introduced in the Senate, the American Beef Labeling Act 2021, S 2716. The bipartisan Senate bill was introduced by Senator John Thune (RS.Dak.)John Tester (D-Mont.), Mike Rounds (RS.Dak.)and Corey Booker (DN.J.) in September 2021. The Senate version has reached out to 10 bipartisan sponsors, with hundreds of cattle industry, manufacturing, labor and consumer groups in support.

According to data from the US Department of Agriculture, the US…