R Madhavan Thanks PM Modi For His Reaction On Rocketry Clips And Concern For Nambi Narayanan – Tech Kashif

R Madhavan Thanks PM Modi For His Reaction On Rocketry Clips And Concern For Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan Thanks PM Modi For His Reaction On Rocketry Clips And Concern For Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan, who had the honour to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about his upcoming film, took to social media to express his gratitude. The actor informed via a Twitter post that he along with former scientist and aerospace engineer of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan, invited PM Modi to see the clips of the biopic.

For the unversed, Madhavan plays the role of the ISRO scientist in his directorial debut who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. In his tweet, Madhavan said that during the meeting, the Prime Minister shared his thoughts on the clips. Modi also expressed concerns about the hardships the Padma Bhushan awardee faced in the past. The actor also shared pictures of the meeting. We can see Madhavan, Nambiand PM Modi all sitting around a table wearing face masks during the discussion.

Thanking the PM for the privilege, Madhavan wrote, “A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM’s reaction to the clips and also concern for Nambi ji and the wrong done to him (sic).”

The trailer released on April 1to rave reactions from the audience and several prominent members of the film industry.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi, whowas charged for leaking and selling confidential data for millions to foreign agents and was arrested and interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The film is also written and produced by Madhavan. Simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and English, the film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film also stars Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur and Ravi Raghavendra in other important roles. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is scheduled to release in mid-2021.

