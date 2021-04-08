ENTERTAINMENT

Raat Baaki Hai Cast, Trailer, Wiki, and Where to Watch?

Raat Baaki Hai Cast, Trailer, Wiki, and Where to Watch?

Raat Baaki Hai is an upcoming Indian horror Hindi movie, releasing on April 16, 2021. The pivotal cast of the movie includes Rahul Dev, Anup Soni, Dipannita Sharma, Paoli Dam, and Saurabh Sachdeva. The movie will be released on Zee5, all the paid subscribers of the zee5 app and website can watch or download the movie from April 16, 2021. The Wife movie is directed by Avinash Das. Samar Khan is the producer of the movie.

Raat Baaki Hai Wiki and Crew

Name Raat Baaki Hai
Director Avinash Das
Producer Samar Khan
Written by/Story Siddharth Mishra
Screenplay Siddharth Mishra
Production Company Juggernaut Productions
Pictionary Playyerss,
Lead Cast Rahul Dev
Anup soni
Dipannita sharma
Paoli Dam
Saurabh Sachdeva
Genre Crime
Mystery
Cinematographer Karthik Ganesh
Country India
Editor Archit D Rastogi
Prakash Yadav
Music Bose’s hair
Releasing Date April 16, 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Sea5

Raat Baaki Hai Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Raat Baaki Hai Cast and Details

Rahul Dev
Anup soni
Dipannita sharma
Paoli Dam
Saurabh Sachdeva

Where to watch Raat Baaki Hai?

Only paid Subscribers of Zee5 app and website can watch online or download Raat Baaki Hai movie legally.

