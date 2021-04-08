Raat Baaki Hai Cast, Trailer, Wiki, and Where to Watch?

Raat Baaki Hai is an upcoming Indian horror Hindi movie, releasing on April 16, 2021. The pivotal cast of the movie includes Rahul Dev, Anup Soni, Dipannita Sharma, Paoli Dam, and Saurabh Sachdeva. The movie will be released on Zee5, all the paid subscribers of the zee5 app and website can watch or download the movie from April 16, 2021. The Wife movie is directed by Avinash Das. Samar Khan is the producer of the movie.

Raat Baaki Hai Wiki and Crew

Name Raat Baaki Hai Director Avinash Das Producer Samar Khan Written by/Story Siddharth Mishra Screenplay Siddharth Mishra Production Company Juggernaut Productions

Pictionary Playyerss, Lead Cast Rahul Dev

Anup soni

Dipannita sharma

Paoli Dam

Saurabh Sachdeva Genre Crime

Mystery Cinematographer Karthik Ganesh Country India Editor Archit D Rastogi

Prakash Yadav Music Bose’s hair Releasing Date April 16, 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Sea5

Raat Baaki Hai Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Where to watch Raat Baaki Hai?

Only paid Subscribers of Zee5 app and website can watch online or download Raat Baaki Hai movie legally.