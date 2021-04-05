Raat Baaki Hai Web Series ZEE5: Cast, Watch Online, All Episode

Raat Baaki Hai Web Series is a Altbalaji & ZEE5 Original Hindi Original drama Web Series.

Raat Baaki Hai Web Series Story



Raat Baaki Hai, a ZEE5 Original romantic drama series,The plot is around the lives of multiple individuals

Few unexpected events take a new turn changes their lives. Mysterious incidents keep happening around them.

Can they trace the real culprit behind the crime?

It will release through Zee5 where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name



Web Series Name

▪Raat Baaki Hai Web Series (ZEE5) 2021

Type

▪Crime

▪Mystery

▪Suspense

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Update…..

Rahul dev

Paoli Dam

Anup Son

Release Date – 16th April 2021 only ZEE5 .

Official Trailer



coming soon

Review



Zee 5 has released the first look of their next original film Raat Baki Hai. The story of the film is Rajasthan and it is the screen adaptation of the popular drama ‘Balliganj-1990’.

The film will premiere on the platform on 16 April. Raat Raat Hai is a dark thriller, the majority of which has been shot in Rajasthan. The story focuses on one night,

In which unexpected events are seen. The film stars Anoop Soni, Rahul Dev and Paoli Daam in the lead roles. Anoop Soni said that for those who like thriller or dark suspense, ‘Raat Baki Hai’ will be very much liked.

The poster is a small glimpse of it. After a long wait, the film is finally releasing. ” Paoli Dam also expressed happiness over the release date of the film.

At the center of the story of ‘Raat Baqi Hai’ is love, deception and revenge. The two lovers meet each other under strange circumstances one night after 12 years. One of them is accused of murder and is absconding.

As the story progresses, unexpected twists and turns will astound the audience. The film will also feature Deepanita Sharma and Akash Dahiya in important roles.

Avinash Das has directed the film,