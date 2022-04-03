Race Fever at the Groote Market in Antwerp at the start of the Tour of Flanders: “The city is revived, at last” (Antwerp)

Without Vout van Aert, Flemish supporters would have awarded him victory, as it turned out at the Antwerp Grote Market on Sunday morning. “In fact, we consider Matthews to be Belgian as well,” say Walter Jacobs and Ronnie Geerts, who cycled exclusively from Lint and Lier to Antwerp. “He’s been living here for so long.”

Walter Jacobs and Ronnie Geerts: “Matthew van de Poel is actually Belgian too.” , © Joris Heregods

At around 7 in the morning, the first cycling fans reached Grote Market. They could immediately order coffee from Johnny Everard of Retro 22 Cafe, which opened its doors at the time: “I had customers immediately,” he laughs. “After all, we had to wait so long for this. The atmosphere is good. Now they all coffeeBut that will soon change.”

Johnny Everard tapped first from Cafe Retro 22 before 8.30am. , © Joris Heregods

do not fall

A little further ahead is Laurian Demire…