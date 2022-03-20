BUSINESS

Race of CNG Cars Gets Faster, Now Toyota Will Bring CNG Variant of Glanza – Race of CNG Cars Intensifies as Toyota to Launch CNG Variant of Glanza Know the Price tutd

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • The Glanza is Toyota’s premium hatchback
  • The new variant could be called the Glanza e-CNG

The race for CNG cars in India’s automobile market seems to be intensifying. The reason for this is the high prices of petrol and diesel. For this reason, automobile companies are launching CNG cars indiscriminately. Now according to the recent reports, Toyota is also going to join this race. The company is preparing to launch a CNG variant of its premium hatchback car Glanza.

Know how much will be the mileage (Glanza CNG Mileage)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has already hinted about the Glanza CNG through its website. The company had told that the mileage of the new Glanza CNG can be 25Km/Kg. The company later removed the post. According to the information revealed so far, the name of the upcoming CNG variant will be Toyota Glanza e-CNG.

When will the new car be launched

The automobile company has not shared any information regarding the launch date of the Glanza e-CNG. However, there is a possibility that the company can launch this car in the market in the next few months.

Know about the features related to this car

Toyota’s Glanza is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. According to the information revealed so far, Toyota may launch the Glanza e-CNG in the market with the K-Series engine. This is the engine in the recently launched Glanza 2022.

How much will it cost (Toyata Glanza CNG Price)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has fixed the ex-showroom price of the recently launched Toyota Glanza 2022 at Rs 6.39 lakh. Now it is expected that the price of the upcoming CNG variant will be slightly higher. This car can be Rs 70,000 more expensive than the petrol variant.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
413
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top