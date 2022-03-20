Race of CNG Cars Gets Faster, Now Toyota Will Bring CNG Variant of Glanza – Race of CNG Cars Intensifies as Toyota to Launch CNG Variant of Glanza Know the Price tutd

The race for CNG cars in India’s automobile market seems to be intensifying. The reason for this is the high prices of petrol and diesel. For this reason, automobile companies are launching CNG cars indiscriminately. Now according to the recent reports, Toyota is also going to join this race. The company is preparing to launch a CNG variant of its premium hatchback car Glanza.

Know how much will be the mileage (Glanza CNG Mileage)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has already hinted about the Glanza CNG through its website. The company had told that the mileage of the new Glanza CNG can be 25Km/Kg. The company later removed the post. According to the information revealed so far, the name of the upcoming CNG variant will be Toyota Glanza e-CNG.

When will the new car be launched

The automobile company has not shared any information regarding the launch date of the Glanza e-CNG. However, there is a possibility that the company can launch this car in the market in the next few months.

Know about the features related to this car

Toyota’s Glanza is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. According to the information revealed so far, Toyota may launch the Glanza e-CNG in the market with the K-Series engine. This is the engine in the recently launched Glanza 2022.

How much will it cost (Toyata Glanza CNG Price)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has fixed the ex-showroom price of the recently launched Toyota Glanza 2022 at Rs 6.39 lakh. Now it is expected that the price of the upcoming CNG variant will be slightly higher. This car can be Rs 70,000 more expensive than the petrol variant.