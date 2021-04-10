Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times make history with Grand National win

Aintree spectacular goes to a woman rider for the first time.

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Randox Grand National when steering Minella Times to glory at Aintree. The Irish rider, 31, was top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival – where she won the Champion Hurdle – and crowned a fabulous season with an historic triumph in the world’s greatest steeplechase. The writing was on the wall when she took Minella Times into the lead before the final fence, although she had to keep the Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old up to his work as the famous Elbow approached.

History Maker! Minella Times wins the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase @AintreeRaces for Rachael Blackmore! 🏆#ITVRacing #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/tARVJi5Sv9 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 10, 2021

Blackmore and Minella Times (11-1) were not for stopping, though, and galloped into racing folklore to win in the colours of JP McManus.

Balko Des Flos (100-1), ridden by Aidan Coleman, was second to give De Bromhead an incredible one-two.

Any Second Now (15-2) was third, with Burrows Saint (9-1) fourth and Farclas (16-1) fifth, as Irish-trained horses filled all those places.