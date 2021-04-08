LATEST

Rachael Blackmore’s horse revealed as Cheltenham star eyes Grand National prize

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rachael Blackmore will be looking to become the first woman to win the Grand National

Rachael Blackmore will be on a mission to become the first woman to claim Grand National glory this Saturday.

Having been cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s most famous race will return this weekend for the 2021 edition.

Rachael Blackmore will be looking to become the first woman to win the Grand National

GETTY

Rachael Blackmore will be looking to become the first woman to win the Grand National

Blackmore will ride 10-1 shot Minella Times in the big race following their superb performance at the Cheltenham Festival.

Minella Times was being heavily backed before news of Blackmore’s slot in the saddle but now, the horse will be among the favourites.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead told the Racing Post: “Minella Times runs in the Grand National and Rachael rides him.

“He’s progressed really nicely this season and I thought his run in the Paddy Power over Christmas was a really good one, as was his last one at Leopardstown.

“But you know me – the glass is always half-empty rather than half-full, so I would point out he was beaten in both of them, so he can’t be unexposed.

GRAND NATIONAL BETTING SPECIAL – GET £100 IN FREE BETS

Blackmore notched a remarkable six wins at Cheltenham last month

Getty

Blackmore notched a remarkable six wins at Cheltenham last month

“The trip is an unknown with Minella Times. You’d like to think he will stay and improve for it, but you never know until you try it.

“He has to go out there and do it and prove it.

“Touch wood, he jumps really well and he seems to be in very good form at home.”

Blackmore notched a remarkable six wins at Cheltenham last month and narrowly missed out on claiming glory in the Gold Cup.

She’ll be looking to make more history this weekend but insists being a female jockey is not a big deal anymore.

“If you want to be a jockey you can be a jockey, drive on,” she said.

“To young people, if you want to do something go and do it. For me standing here right now, anything can happen.”

The daughter of a dairy farmer and a school teacher, Blackmore has come a long way and never dreamed of blazing a trail in her younger years at home in County Tipperary.

“We went to see Istabraq on a school tour,” she revealed in March, recalling her own inspiration. “I never envisaged when we went to see him back then that I’d be riding the winner of a Champion Hurdle.

“When every person becomes a jockey they dream about riding at Cheltenham and all these things, but riding a winner like this is unbelievable.”

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
767
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
766
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
756
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
733
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
725
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
656
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
614
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
609
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top