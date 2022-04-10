Rachel Blackmore smiles with mother and sister in entrée snap despite Grand National fall

Rachel Blackmore shared a family photo with her mother Imir and sister Charlotte after the entry Grand National.

Unfortunately Tipperary jockey Minella couldn’t recreate last year’s magic on the Times as she dropped to 10th place in this year’s edition.

But since falling for any jockey is part and parcel of business, she wasn’t too down about it as she shared this adorable photo from the course.

Only 15 out of 40 runners completed the race. Unfortunately a runner, Diskorama suffered a fatal pelvic injury in the notoriously grueling race.

Minella Times, Any Second Now and Delta Work, plus two other pre-race favorites, were second and third respectively by a 50-1 shot from Noble Yates.

A remarkable story for the Emmett Mullins-trained runner…