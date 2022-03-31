Rachel Hays explains why Andre lost weight: ‘No worries’

Many fans of Andre were very worried about the well-being of the singer. However, according to mother Rachel, this is not necessary at all. she says Story That his son is ‘curing’ from Corona. “And on top of that, he got a bad flu.”
Rachel says, “That’s why he looked so different in the Holland Zingt Haze. And he doesn’t have a beard anymore. Maybe it makes him look thinner.”
Whoever was on stage at the Holland Zingt Hays concert was older sister Roxanne. He asked RTL Boulevard to remember his younger brother on stage. Watch the full conversation in the video below.
Read Full News