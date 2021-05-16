Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian film actress. She is famous for the film Skater Girl directed by Manjari Makijany. In this film, she was seen in the lead role of Prerna. She worked with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora in the film.

Bio

Real Name Rachel Sanchita Gupta Nickname Rachel Profession Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist Date of Birth Not Known Age Not Known Birth Place New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Home Town New Delhi, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address New Delhi, India

Education Details and More

School Mater Dei Convent School, New Delhi College Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Film : Skater Girl (2021) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 4″ Feet Weight 42 Kg Figure Measurement 30-26-30 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Dancing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is originally from Delhi.

In 2020, she has also worked in a short film Aghatit. In this film, she appeared as Aashi.

She has also worked in theatre before appearing in films.

Rachel gained fame from the Netflix film Skater Girl (known previously as Desert Dolphin). It is the story of a group of children in rural Rajasthan discover an unusual passion: skating.

