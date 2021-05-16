Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian film actress. She is famous for the film Skater Girl directed by Manjari Makijany. In this film, she was seen in the lead role of Prerna. She worked with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora in the film.
Bio
|Real Name
|Rachel Sanchita Gupta
|Nickname
|Rachel
|Profession
|Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Age
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|New Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|New Delhi, India
|Family
|Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|New Delhi, India
Education Details and More
|School
|Mater Dei Convent School, New Delhi
|College
|Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Film : Skater Girl (2021)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 4″ Feet
|Weight
|42 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|30-26-30
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Dancing
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
- Rachel Sanchita Gupta is originally from Delhi.
- In 2020, she has also worked in a short film Aghatit. In this film, she appeared as Aashi.
- She has also worked in theatre before appearing in films.
- Rachel gained fame from the Netflix film Skater Girl (known previously as Desert Dolphin). It is the story of a group of children in rural Rajasthan discover an unusual passion: skating.
If you have more details about Rachel Sanchita Gupta. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.