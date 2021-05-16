Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian film actress. She is famous for the film Skater Girl directed by Manjari Makijany. In this film, she was seen in the lead role of Prerna. She worked with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora in the film.

Bio

Real Name Rachel Sanchita Gupta
Nickname Rachel
Profession Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist
Date of Birth Not Known
Age Not Known
Birth Place New Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town New Delhi, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address New Delhi, India

Education Details and More

School Mater Dei Convent School, New Delhi
College Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Film : Skater Girl (2021)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 4″ Feet
Weight 42 Kg
Figure Measurement 30-26-30
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Dancing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

  • Rachel Sanchita Gupta is originally from Delhi.
  • In 2020, she has also worked in a short film Aghatit. In this film, she appeared as Aashi.
  • She has also worked in theatre before appearing in films.
  • Rachel gained fame from the Netflix film Skater Girl (known previously as Desert Dolphin). It is the story of a group of children in rural Rajasthan discover an unusual passion: skating.
Skater Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix

