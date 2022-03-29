Rachel Ziegler Wasn’t ‘Expecting’ Backlash for Oscar Snub

Rachel Ziegler’s Oscar “Story” is still a blow to her.

The lead actress of “West Side Story” revealed that she was not invited to the 94th Academy Awards, due to the backlash of fans that she was offered to attend the ceremony.

“People were upset and I wasn’t expecting it so it’s great to be here,” said Ziegler. entertainment tonight On the red carpet ahead of the March 27 ceremony. “I’m really thankful to the academy that it asked me to present and everyone in ‘Snow White’ was able to get me on a plane.”

Ziegler joked in the first one Instagram post that she would be wearing sweatpants and her boyfriend…