Racing: Day 2 Tips for the 2022 Entry Grand National Festival

The second day of the 2022 Grand National Festival takes center-stage with a competitive seven-race card on Friday. The action on the track starts at 1.45 pm and ends at 5.15 pm.

We’ve previewed the action with our race by Race Guide along with rain forecast on the track. Check out the latest odds Betfair

Handicap handicap at 1.45 hrs (2m 4f)

This event has a generally hyper-competitive running. The defending champion Tronador is highly respected with the ultra-progressive Cobbler’s Dream. However, Langer was heavily favored for Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival before Dan was brought down and gets the vote here.

Selection: Langer Dan

2.20pm Top Beginner’s Handicap (2m)

El Fabiolo is a charming runner to land Willie Mullins…