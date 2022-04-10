Racing defeated Crusero del Norte by a landslide and the Federal A. are leaders of Photo: @ClubARacing

This Sunday night Racing de Córdoba beat Crusero del Norte 4-1 in their Zone 2 for the third date of Federal A.

Leandro Fernández, Agustin Lavezzi, Emiliano Blanco and Alan Murildo converted for the local team which retained three points in Miguel Sancho and climbed to the top of the “Academy” after a goalless tie between Sarmiento (R) and Atlético Paraná. Successful tournament.

Next appointment for “Chiquito” Bossio team…