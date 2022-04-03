Racing Genak Onuachu remains on course for the play-offs after the triples. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

After 1 out of 9, Racing Genk was able to win again. Eupen’s visitors readily went for the axe. From end to day 1 match, Genk is in top 8, good to participate in Europe play-off.
Racing Genk – Eupen in a nutshell:
- Important moments: Genk decided the match by scoring one goal just before the break and one goal after. With his second penalty goal, Onuachu made it 2–0 in first-half extra time, and less than a minute after the start of the second half, Ito took the lead 3–0.
- man of the Match: Paul Onuachu did what was expected of him tonight: score. Even three times. The Nigerian is ranked 19th this season and dives into the top 3 of the top scorer position. Only Michael Frey (22) and Deniz Undaw (25) scored more runs.
- Excellent: 4 wins in the first 5 away games of the season. Now it’s hard to believe that UPenn was successful in doing so. Since then…
Read Full News