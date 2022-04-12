Racing Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevordt will move to RB Leipzig in 2024. Jupiter Pro League

Genk youth product Maarten Vandevordt is therefore spreading its wings, albeit only in 2 years.

At the age of 16, the goalkeeper joined the A-team, in September 2019 he made his first-team debut and a few months later, at 17 years and 287 days, he became the youngest ever goalkeeper in the Champions League. Went. ,

Vandevoordt has already defended the Genk colors for 71 games and will continue to defend the Genk goal “until further notice”, but will move to Leipzig in the summer of 2024.

“KRC Genk is very proud that once again one of our natural talents can continue to grow and have opportunities at the top German club”, Genk was surprised by the news of the transfer.

“Martin…