Racing glory and leading man Chango Cardenas passed away in a historic match

“We are deeply saddened. We are sorry to announce the death of Juan Carlos l Chango Cárdenas, the most important goal scorer in our history. The Racing Club embraces all his family and friends”published the unit Avellaneda on its social network.

Cardenas began his career playing for Union de Santiago del Estero and was discovered in 1962 by “La Accademia”, who signed him immediately.

In 1963 he moved to Nueva Chicago where he spent a year on loan and then returned to racing to become the hero of one of the club’s most spectacular stages.

with the great team of jose pizzuti The champions of the local tournament were consecrated in 1966 and the following year they won the Copa Libertadores by winning the final against Nacional de Uruguay.

Racing became the first …