Racing to the Champions League: Everything going wrong for Arsenal in top four battle? , football news

Is this the week where the pace has changed in the race for the top four?

The race for Champions League football was to be lost to Arsenal. But as the Premier League enters its final six-week period, suddenly the picture looks very different.

Two losses in three Premier League games, including Monday night’s terrifying 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, face a real battle to propel Mikel Arteta’s side back into the top four.

Now it is the Gunners’ arch-rivals Tottenham – who are in form after three victories on the bounce – in the coveted fourth place to earn a seat in European football’s top table next season. Arsenal have little of the luxury of a game in the hands of Spurs, although the job of moving to Chelsea later this month seems like little need for a win…