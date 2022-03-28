Racing worries about Martinez’s injury

Despite the academy’s victory in Santiago del Estero against Gymnasia y Tiro de Salta for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, Fernando Gago added a new concern about injuries. Racing’s first goal scorer Mauricio Martínez came out in the first half with a 37-minute injury to his right knee and his history in that area logically caused some concern.

A priori, everything indicates that it is a sprain, but for some accuracy in the information we will have to wait for additional studies. In any case, Martinez’s injury is of particular concern to Racing. The right knee is the one that suffered a rupture of the internal ligament and anterior cruciate ligament in July…