Racism allegations against Scott Morrison have been going on since 2007

Party headquarters ruled that Touke had paid membership fees when signing people up and had therefore broken party rules, so they ordered a new ballot and cleared the way for Morrison. The State Division’s deputy director was Scott Briggs, a close friend of Morrison.

Liberals close to those events still insist that Toke was a bad candidate and had to stop. Asked to be named, but he declined. Asked to present documents, they refer to stories from old newspapers. The rumours continue. Strong defense for Morrison comes from Lebanese Australians who are willing to put their name in praise of the prime minister, as do many in these pages today.