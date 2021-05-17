RadhaKrishn 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna Describes Hanuman’s Superpowers

RadhaKrishn 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Radha tells Krishna that she doesn’t know anything about Hanuman and wants to know how is he related to Krishna and what are his powers. Krishna says Hanuman has unique powers and got ashtisiddhi during childhood. She asks what is ashtisiddhi. He says universe’s most unique 8 superpowers; Anu, to become smaller than any living creature in the world; Mahima, to become huge than anything in the universe; Laghima, to become lighter than air; Garima, to become heavier than the earth; Prapti, to get what he wishes; Prakamnya, to fulfill whatever he desires; Eshathur, to guide in the baddest situation; Vashitva, to hypnotize any human, animal, flora or fauna; and the biggest power, his immense and selfless devotion. She asks how does he know so much about Hanuman. He says he is related to Hanuman since many lives. She asks how. He says she will find out over time, along with ashtisiddhi he got 9 nidhiyan which Sri Ram’s wife Devi Seeta provided him. She asks what are they. He says world’s most precious wealth Mahapadmanidhi, Padmanidhi, Neelnidhi, Mukundnidhi, Nandnidhi, Makarnidhi, Takshapnidhi, Shanknidhi, Kharvanidhi. Radha says Purohitji used to describe stories about these powers and one who gets even one of them is very powerful, if Devi Seeta was so powerful to give these powers to Hanuman. He says she will find out at the right time. She says even she needs to gain these powers to challenge Hanuman. Krishan says its a battle of devotion and not powers; he cannot do injustice to anyone, so Radha has to help herself alone.

Hanuman performs pushup competition with Balram. Balram gives up midway and says she is very tired. Hanuman says they still have a lot of exercises to finish. Krishna thinks one who was proud of his powers gave up easily today. Balram asks why they need so much exercise. Hanuman says he is a pillar of protection for Dwarka and should be very strong. Balram starts pushups again and gets tired. Hanuman asks if he needs kheer. Balram says very much. Hanuman asks him to complete his pushups while he arranges kheer for him, but they both will share it. Balram agrees and once he leaves relaxes. Krishna thinks he can see 2 powerful people who love food so much, don’t know what will happen to Dwarka. Balram sleeps. Krishna thinks Dau is cheating Hanuman.

Radha reminiscing Krishna describing Hanuman’s superpowers thinks she should seek Devi Parvati’s help. She calls Devi Parvati. Devi Parvati thinks she is getting bored without Mahadev and should go be with Devi Radha until Mahadev returns from meditation. Mahadev’s voice stops her and says she shouldn’t help Radha and let Hanuman do whatever he is doing as he is at the right path. Radha thinks why Devi Parvati is not listening to her.

Krishna walks to Balram who is sound asleep and throws flowers on him. Balram is still sound asleep. Krishna calls him loudly and says he will eat the whole kheer. Balram wakes up hearing kheer and asks where is it. Krishna says sun is already on their head and he is still sleeping instead of performing 500 pushups ordered by Hanuman. Balram asks him to talk slowly and says he is worried for Radha as Hanuman is very powerful and he was praising Radha, so Radha may accept defeat without competing. Krishna thinks without competition, how will Hanuman teach real devotion to Dwarka citizens. Balram asks what is he thinking, they should be worried for Radha. Krishna says they should be worried for Hanuman instead and walks away asking him to complete his 500 pushups. Balram tries to walk behind him, but stops due to Hanuman’s drawn laxman rekha.

Hanuman is busy praying at Mahadev’s temple when Krishna walks to him. He asks how does he know that he is here. Krishna says he knows that he would come to temple after leaving palace and asks how will he prove his devotion. Hanuman says they can prove their accomplishment and not devotion, he feels Radha is very pious and someone must have provoked her and hence he feels she will realize her mistake and apologize prabhu Ram. Krishna says Radha may not and that is her plus point, Hanuman should show his devotion for sure. Hanuman asks if he is favoring Radha. Kishna says he is judging properly and for that he needs to listen to both sides. Hanuman says he speaks as if he judges the whole universe and he feels that he is seeing and understand him and then thinks he is not, he is really confused. Krishna says whose heart is pure, nothing can be hidden from him. Hanuman says that is there, nothing can be hidden from him. Krishna asks again how will he prove his devotion. Hanuman says he will not compete with Radha as there is no risk for his devotion and he cannot insult such a pious woman. Krishna thinks how to convince him for the competition and then thinks he should make Hanuman feel that Radha is winning.

Krishna then walks to Radha who prays Devi Parvati to meet her. He says she should talk to him instead of calling Devi Parvati as she will not come. Radha asks why so. He says Mahadev is in meditation and Devi Parvati is taking care of Kailash. She asks if he has news of Kailash and Mahadev. He says if Devi Parvati doesn’t come, he is right or else she is right. She asks who will help him. He says he will and can give her a tip. She says it’s favoritism. He says he is not. She says she doesn’t need his help and tries to leave. He holds her dupatta. She asks to leave her dupatta. He drops it on a plant and says he hasn’t. She frees her dupatta and asks why is he doing this. He says she doesn’t need his help, but he wants to inform her why Hanuman’s name is Maruti Nandan.

