RadhaKrishn 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shankhchurn Loses His Powers – Telly Updates

RadhaKrishn 2nd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Krishna disguised as Shankhchurn offers to show his dynasty to Tulsi. Tulsi says he is worried for her so much, she loves him more now. She wipes her tears and goes away. Krishna hears Radha’s anklet sound and gets conscious. Radha fumes that Krishna forgot her while trying to lure Tusli, she will not spare him. Shankhchurn takes Tulsi to his dynasty where citizens are being brutally tortured. Citizens plead him to free them and let them go from there with their families. Shankhchurn orders guards to torture them again. Tulsi shocked to see that and asks who are they. Krishna says they are captives and its their fate as this is what happens after war. He asks Tulsi why she sounds painful, he will show her other dynasties. She says its enough, she doesn’t want to see anything more. He says still there is a lot to see and takes her along. Tulsi cries seeing citizens torture and says she never thought after effects of war would be like this. He says this is what happens, he will show her other places. She walks away saying she is tired and will rest for some time.
Shankchurn feels weak while fighting with devtas and thinks how can his weapon fail. He sees even his power weak and thinks how can this happen. Tulsi returns to palace and thinks how can she tell Shankhchurn that she doesn’t;t want her power of love be the reason for destroyal, she doesn’t know anyone to express her ordeal.
Radha disguised tries to enter Shankhchurn’s city. Guards stop her and ask who is she. She says she is Shankhchurn’s dear friend Madhavi and asks them to inform Shankhchurn that she has come with gifts. Guards inform Krishna who asks to take her to his sabha. He thinks Madhav’s Madhavi came to meet him, she doesn’t know how Shankhchurn looks like and she doesn’t know where he is. Radha waits for Krishna and thinks why he didn’t come yet. He walks to sabha and hides. Radha searches him and walks to Shankhchurn’s throne. Krishna disguised as Shankchurn shouts how dare she is to insult his throne, she may be Madhavi but cannot insult him. She realizes its Krishna and sits on throne. He continues acting. She confronts him. Their discussion starts. Radha says he got busy with her admirer and forgot her. He continues his justification. Tulsi walks in and asks Madhavi who is she. Krishna turns back to Shankhchurn and says she is Madhavi, a maid captured in war and she helped him each step of war and will serve Tulsi now, she got a special gift for Tulsi. Radha shows a necklace. Tulsi gets happy seeing gift. Krishna snatches necklace and says he will fix it in Tulsi’s neck. She say she herself will. He insists and fixes it in her neck. Madhavi says she will leave now as her work is done. Tulsi says she is her guest and will not let her go like that and takes her along. Krishna smiles.
Shankhchurn sees his soldiers dying and thinks he never saw his so many soldiers dying at once. His senapati informs that they lost many soldiers and if this continues, they will lose war. Shankhchurn says he needs to meet Tulsi to solve this problem and leaves. Tulsi tells Madhavi that Shankchurn likes her a lot. Madhavi says Shankhchurn is very good and he gains power from Tulsi’s love. Tulsi asks if she loves someone. Madhavi says yes, but she is not married to him and loves is above all bonding. Tulsi says she doesn’t feel happy seeing what Shankhchurn gained because of her love and doesn’t have courage to inform him about it. Madhavi says there is no courage bigger than love and if she loves someone, its important to know if even that person loves her.
Precap: Krishna tells Radha that Devi Tusli speaks with love, but holds hands. Radha asks him to leave her hand and calls Tulsi. Tulsi enters and stands shocked seeing him. Shankchurn enters palace.
Update Credit to: MA