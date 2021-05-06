RadhaKrishn 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Hanuman Challenges Garud Dev

RadhaKrishn 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Hanuman competes with Garud and thinks Garud trusts his wings and he trusts his devotion towards his prabhu Ram, let us see if wings or devotion will win. Radha arranges feast for Krishna’s guest. Balram praises her arrangement. Krishna asks Radha to make sure there shouldn’t be any shortfall in arrangements. Balram says everyone knows about Dwarka’s famous hospitality and he himself will guard it. Krishna eagerly waits to meet Hanuman.

Hanuman reaches Dwarka and gets mesmerized with its beauty. Garud reaches Dwarka and thinks vanar/monkey must not have reached Dwarka yet. Hanuman enjoying fruit says he came very late. Garud says he came here with trick and magic and insists to tell how did he come here so soon. Hanuman says its his devotion that made him reach here soon. Garud insists repeatedly to tell his secret. Hanuman says he should reveals his secret to the whole world and chants Jai Sri Ram and says this 3 words are his secret. Garud chants Jai Sri Ram and says he doesn’t feel any different with these 3 simple words. Hanuman says there is no one superior than Ram in this universe. Garud says Krishna is. Hanuman gets angry. Krishna thinks before Radha and Hanuman’s fight, looks like Hanuman and Garud’s fight will start.

Radha cooks kheer for guest and Dwarka citizens. Krishna walks into kitchen and says he came to check if arrangements are made properly. Radha says she prepared enough food for his guest and whole Dwarka. He says he is not worried about Dwarka citizens, but is worried for his guest; asks what sweet she has prepared. She says his favorite kheer. He asks to prepare laddu. She says she never saw him eating laddu. He says today’s feast is incomplete without laddu. She says there is not much time left for feast. He says he knows, but she should prepare lots of laddu and make equal quantities for his guest and whole Dwarka. She asks who eats so much laddus. He says his guest does and walks away leaving her confused.

Hanuman warns Garud to dare not insult his aradhya as no one is greater than prabhu Ram. Garud says nobody is greater than his prabhu Sri Krishna. Hanuman challenges him for fight. Garud says he needs time to take power from his aradhya like Hanuman did. Hanuman permits him and asks to return son. Garud flies away. Hanuman thinks according to him, this is Dwaparyug and its people don’t know who Ram is, chants Jai Prabhu Sri Ram.

Balram smells food and says looks like all arrangements will be done on time. Radha says not yet. He sees piles of laddus and asks what is all this. She explains what Krishna told. Balram says even him and his student Bheem cannot have so much food. Krishna enters and asks if she prepared laddus. Radha says she did and shows him laddus prepared for his guest. Balram asks Krishna if he is joking with them. Krishna says he is not, his special guest can have more food than him and Bheem and once defeated even Bheem. Balram is surprised and asks who is this guest. Krishna describes Pandavs’ vanvas story where Draupadi gets mesmerized with a flower smell and Bheem noticing that promises her to bring it for her as he is the universe’s most powerful man, his guest heard that and went to meet Bheem. Balram says its true that Bheem is most powerful. Krishna says one should be proud and not arrogant and describes how Bheem failed to lift a monkey/Hanuman’s tail. Balram asks if his guest is a monkey. Krishna changes topic and walks away. Radha says she feels Krishna is joking. Balram says even he thinks so. Radha gives him laddu to taste and he praises these are very tasty; he is eager to defeat Krishna’s guest.

Hanuman gets tempted with a smell of laddus and thinks it smells like mata Seeta’s laddus, but he cannot go as he should wait for Garud. Garud walks into palace to meet Krishna. Sam asks who is he. Garud says he is king of birds Garud raj and came here to meet his aradhya Krishna as a vanar challenged him. Sam shows him direction of Krishna’s room and stands confused. Hanuman thinks he feels same peace like he used to feel when he was around Ram, Krishna has created such an amazing place and he needs to meet him. Krishna thinks even he wants to meet him.

Precap: Hanuman prays Sri Ram to meet him. Krishna thinks his devotee Hanuman is calling him and emerges in front of him as Ram.

