RadhaKrishn 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna Describes Hanuman’s Childhood Story

Garud reaches Krishna and requests for help. Krishna asks what is he doing here. Garud says a vanar/monkey insulted him and told that his prabhu/aradhya is most superior in the universe and even defeated him in competition, so he challenged him for a fight as he got powers from his aradhya; he wants powers from Krishna now to defeat vanar. Krishna asks if he doesn’t thinks he is showing his arrogance and is not ready to accept others aradhya great, he is somehow insulting someone with this act; now Garud can do whatever he wants with the powers he gave him. Garud thanks him and says he will use power and show vanar that his aradhya is superior. Krishna asks which powers will he use. Garud says vanar flew faster than him, so he will defeat run more faster and defeat vanar. Krishna suggests to fly vertically instead and see who can fly high. Garud agrees and leaves. Krishna says whom he cannot explain, time will surely explain.

Hanuman gets very hungry smelling laddus and thinks when will garud come, laddus will finish soon. He calls garud thrice and thinks he will go and have laddus. Garud reaches and asks where is he going. Hanuman says he is hungry, so will have food first and then compete with Garud. Garud asks if he got afraid now. Hanuman says he woke up after many centuries and is very hungry, he smells his favorite laddus nearby, so Garud should let him go. Garud says he wants to eat laddus instead of competing. Hanuman says their fight can wait, but someone will finish laddus. Garud stops him and challenges him for a flying competition and informs whoever flies higher, their aradhya is superior. Hanuman says nobody is higher than suryadev and he used to play around sun in childhood. Garud says let us start. Hanuman folds hands and closed eyes chants Jai Sri Ram. Krishna hears him and emerges in front of him as Ram. Hanuman seeks his permission for the competition. Ram says he doesn’t need permission to defeat an arrogant. Hanuman says he seeks Ram’s permission so that he can see him repeatedly and expresses his devotion towards Krishna. He opens eyes and says his aradhya stays in his heart. Garud says let us see who will fly high. Hanuman says sure. Garud says his courage is amazing. Hanauman says its all his prabhu’s wish and starts competition chanting Jai Sri Ram.

Radha makes arrangements to welcome Krishna’s guest. Garud flies high and says he will see how will vanar win. Dwarka citizens notice them. Radha asks who is the other person flying along garud. Balram sees a tail main and asks who is he. Radha says maybe he is the guest Krishna is talking about as he described about a tail. Sam thinks why this tail man is and reminiscing Garud’s words thinks if Garud talked about this vanar. Krishna thinks everyone are worried about his guest but don’t know who he is. Suryadev’s guards inform him that a powerful vanar with gadha/mace is flying towards suryalok with Garud. Suryadev remembering Hanuman trying to eat him in childhood thinking him as fruit gets tensed thinking if he came to eat him again, now he is grown up and is very powerful, there is only one solution for his power.

Balram asks Krishna if vanar is his special guest and who is he. Krishna thinks how to tell them who his special guest his, he asks if they want to hear their special guests’ story. Radha and Balram says why not. Krishna says he is hungry and will start story after having food. Radha goes to get food. Suryadev meets Sam and informs that he wants to meet Krishna as he is in big trouble. Sam asks what is his problem. Suryadev says he will inform only Krishna. Sam says he is having food. Suryadev says vanar will is coming to eat him. Sam asks if vanar is so powerful. Krishna finishes food. Radha insists to tell his guest’s story now. Krishna starts Hanuman’s childhood story when he feels hungry in the morning and seeing sun in sky thinks of eating it. Suryadev also desscribes same story to Sam. Balram asks if his guest really went to eat Suryadev. Radha asks if he was hurt with that. Krishna says suryadev was hurt instead. Hanuman reaches sky and picks Suryadev to eat it. Suryadev thinks who is this kid who held him. Balram asks if the kid ate Suryadev. Hanuman is about to eat Suryadev when Suryadev pleads for help. Indradev throws vajra on Hanuman, and Hanuman falls down. Vayudev catches him and drops him home. Balram asks if he is creating a story. Suryadev tells Sam that when vanar could try to eat him as a child, he is grown up and can harm him more, he wants to meet Krishna right now. Sam shows him direction and thinks he should meet this vanar for sure. Hanuman continues flying towards Suryadev.

