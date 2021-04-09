ENTERTAINMENT

RadhaKrishn 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahadev Defeats Shankchurn – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

RadhaKrishn 9th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Tulsi waits for Shankchurn for rewedding with him and thinks she doesn’t know where he has gone and asks Madhavi/Madhavi to remove all the decoration. Radha thinks good Krishna didn’t come back. Krishna walks in. Radha thinks why did he come and then reminisces him telling he will do whatever Tulsi asks. Real Shankchurn continues fighting with Mahadev. Krishna/Shankchurn apologizes Tulsi for going midway and says he went to maintain stability on earth. She asks why did he come back. He says he wants to fulfill her wish. Devi Gauri noticing that thinks what Krishna wants, he is acting as loving Tulsi and increasing Shankchurn’s powers and making it more difficult for Mahadev.

Tulsi expresses her desire to marry Shankchurn again as she loves him more now and asks if he has any problem with it. He says he doesn’t have any problem, who made this arrangement. Tulsi says Madhavi did it. He says if Madhavi has made arrangements, then how can he deny. She says let us start rituals. Shankchurn overpowers Mahadev and laughs. Balram disguised as Manjari walks to Radha and asks where is Kanha as its important to find him as Shankchurn is fighting with Mahadev and his powers haven’t decreased a bit. Radha shows Krishna to him and says Krishna is marrying Tulsi. Balram says its amazing, then asks if Kahna has lost his mind. Radha says even she doesn’t know, but can understand that they will have to pay big for playing with Shankchurn.

Tulsi asks Madhavi to throw flowers on her and Shankchurn. Krishna/Shankchurn asks Madhavi to do as Tulsi says. Shankchurn laughs on Mahadev and says he will capture Kailash for sure. He attacks Mahadev repeatedly, but a protective barrier protects him. Madhavi throws flowers on Krishna and Tusli fuming. Tulsi is about to sit in front of havan when Krishna stops her. Mahadev asks Shankchurn to show his powers with which he is challenging to conquer kailash. Shankchurn says Mahadev powers are tested and not his as his power is from love. Krishna tells Tusli that 3 threads bond 3 emotions, first feelings, second respect, and third trust and he saw all 3 in her. Shankchurn repeats same to Mahadev and says he has all 3 present in him. Mahadev says if all 3 emotions are from both side, then it would be good; if he thinks its from both side. Krishna tells Tulsi that he is an asur who wants to misuser her powers and conquer whole universe via force. She says she saw him progressing towards good, hence she thought of marrying him again. He asks her to think if its her blind trust. She says yes and says he saw love for her in him. He says always whatever they see is not truth. She asks why is he repeating same words. He says he wants her to be sure about it.

Mahadev asks Shankchurn if love and trust are from both side. Shankchurn attacks him saying he is 100% sure. Krishna takes Tulsi to battlefield where she sees Shankchurn fighting with Mahadev and challenging him that he won almost all worlds, will win even Kailash and even Vishnu’s words; he will continue to get power from Tulsi’s love and will kill gods. Mahadev warns not to misuse love. Shankchurn says he will use whatever belongs to him. Tulsi asks Krishna/Shankchurn if he is here, then who is fighting with Mahadev. Krishna reveals his original form. She backs off and asks who is he. He says he is Golok’s Krishna. Shankchurn tells Mahadev that until Tulsi’s love is with him, he is undefeatable.

Tulsi asks Krishna why did he trick her and spoilt her feelings for Shankchurn. She cries vigorously and says he and Shankchurn both tricked her. Radha says Krishna was trying to show her truth. Krishna says let Tulsi think whatever she wants to. Tulsi asks if she is not Madhavi, who is Manjari now. Balram says he is Balram. Tulsi says they all tricked her and she hates them all. Shankchurn gets tensed seeing his powers vanishing Mahadev throws his trishul on Shankchurn. Shankchurn runs, but trishul attacks him and he shouts in pain and falls down from cliff. Tusli hearing his shout covers her ears.

Precap: Tulsi cruses Krishna that he would become a stone forever.

Update Credit to: MA

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
828
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
828
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
794
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
771
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
764
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
720
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
699
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
651
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
650
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top