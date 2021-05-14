Radhe Movie 1st & 2nd Day Total Box Office Collection Worldwide Income Report

Radhe has been released on Eid as the superstar did promise his fans that the movie is going to be released on Eid, the movie is currently being seen on multiple platforms and has also been released overseas and there have been early reports of the movie that it has been doing pretty decent considering that it has just been released, box office India have come up with many of the overseas figures, in Australia the movie has managed to bag about 60-70 k already and these figures will keep on updating as the day goes by as right now it is just the early estimates that the movie has managed to achieve.

Radhe Movie Total Box Office Collection

The last movie that Salman released on Eid was Bharat and the movie happened to bag around 110 k on the first day of the release of the movie and up until now Radhe hasn’t reached that mark yet but the day has just started and the figures are going to look more decent when the day ends but yes we have to consider that because of the pandemic there is a big chance that the movie won’t be able to collect big numbers and that is going to play its part for sure.

In the year 2019 Dabangg 3 did a total collection of 4 million on its first day itself, Bharat did a total of 6.25 million dollars on the first day that the movie was released and both of these movies managed to achieve this number because Covid wasn’t in the picture at that time but this time the makers and the star pretty well know that the ongoing pandemic is going to affect their profit.

The movie has been released in over 40 countries and there could be a situation where their main profits come from the other countries as in many of the states in India, there is a complete lockdown and most of the states that are going through that are mostly urban cities where movies are being watched in abundance but this time around they won’t me bagging the numbers from many of the cities because of the lockdown.

The makers are well aware of the situation but they have still released the movie just because Salman has promised his fans to release the movie on Eid and he has done it just to keep his promise which talks a lot about the character of the superstar who has kept his fans as a priority before the profits that he ould have managed to have if he would have released the movie after sometime when the situation would have been better to release it.