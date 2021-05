Radhe Movie : Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an upcoming Hindi action film directed by Prabhu Deva. After Wanted and Dabangg 3, it is the third collaboration of Prabhu and Salman. The action-thriller is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively. The film features Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.