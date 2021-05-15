Radhe Movie 2nd & 3rd Day Box Office Collection Overseas Total Income & Earnings Hit Or Flop







Radhe is doing wonders on both the OTT platforms even after much criticism by the critics. It again managed to get a huge response from the fan. It just Salman Khan thing that a movie is lauded with negative reviews but still getting an overwhelming response from the audience. On the day of its release, Radhe crashed the server of one of the prime digital platform Zee 5. Alongside it also witnessed a favourable response from the audience on Zee Plex. As of now, the movie is holding with a firm grip over and fetching wonderful impressions on the digital platforms. It witnessed a massive 4.2 million views and on its way to create history again.

Along with domestic performance, Radhe emerged as a decent one at the overseas box office. According to the latest overseas box office reports, Radhe is giving a lucrative performance in the overseas markets. It fetched $600K on its opening day and mint $400K in the Gulf Markets. But still, Radhe failed to surpass Tamil action movie Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Master is still holding the thrones in the overseas market since pandemic along with $1.42 million.

Radhe Collection Day 2 & 3

The movie witnessed a gran premiere in Dubai as the lead star has an extensive fan base in Dubai either. It wreaked havoc in the Dubai theatres. As per the reports from the trusted sources, Radhe has been premiered in Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall. The first show of the movie has slated to release at 10:30 PM on 12 May. Along with Dubai Radhe seems giving a flawless performance including IS, UK, New Zealand, and Australia as well. The action flick is raking appreciable bucks all over. It released in more than 40 countries globally and getting a favourable response all over.

It was sure that Radhe again mayhem at the box office if it releases in a normal situation. The number would surely shatter all the record at the box office. But due to safety reason, the movie finalized for digital and pay per release. Along with Zee 5 and Zee Plex some of the DTH operators also providing the service of screening Radhe on the small screen including Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and D2H.

So, if you have subscribed to these service experience the action-packed movie with the dynamic performance of Salman Khan, the glamour of Disha Patani, and the wonderful performance of Randeep as the antagonist.