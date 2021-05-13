Radhe Movie First (1st) Day Box Office Collection & Income Report (Overseas) Review Hit Or Flop







Hello, all the entertainment lovers, So, one of the most auspicious and irreproachable festivals of Eid has come and Salman Khan has fulfilled his promise. One of the significant and renowned Bollywood actors has Salman Khan bang with his latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe is considered as one of the most anticipated movies of actor and now it seems that it is worth waiting for such a power-packed movie. Salman has back in the action after a long hiatus because of a pandemic. The movie had been postponed several times but now it has received its Digital release now.

Radhe scheduled for its theatrical release the previous year but due to the situation, the movie had been postponed. Later, it decided for its theatrical release on 13 May 2021 again coincided with Eid of the ongoing year. The lead star of the movie and makers bend over backwards for its theatrical release but it seems that it destined for OTT release. Later, the movie got its digital premiere on Zee 5 and as a premium video on Zee Plex because of the immense high demand of the fans.

Total Collection Radhe Movie

Along with its premium video release on Zee, Plex Radhe has become one of the handfuls of movies scheduled for pay per view release. Besides, as it was being assumed, Radhe has wreaked havoc on the digital platform. According to the latest reports, the release of Radhe has crashed the server of Zee 5. We can assume the multitude at the box office and shattering box office records with the hype of the one and only “BhaiJaan” of Bollywood. As it is preassumed the movie is currently doing wonders along with its OTT release.

So, all the fans of Salman Khan eagerly waiting for your Most Wanted Bhai, y’all can enjoy it on Zee Plex by 12 PM onwards as the first show of the movie has been scheduled for 12 PM. Along with that, you can also overjoy the dynamic action with Radhe anytime on Zee 5. We will get back to you with the latest collection of the movie here soon.

Radhe is based on The Outlaws by Kand Yoon-Sung, a Prabhu Deva directorial. Radhe is bankrolled by Salman Khan and Zee Studios under the production banner of Salman Khan Films. Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe featuring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for all the upcoming updates regarding the Radhe collection.