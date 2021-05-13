ENTERTAINMENT

Radhe Movie Review & Ratings Twitter Reaction 1st Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Radhe Movie Review

Radhe (2021) Review: Finally, Salman Khan the most favorite actor back again on the special occasion Eid. This time the Bollywood actor Salman Khan ready to blast all previous records with the upcoming action film ‘Radhe’. The movie will be released on the Ott platform. It was observed that for a week the title Radhe has been floating on the Twitter trend and shows excitement among Salman Khan fan following for this film. There are no such things are remaining that doest shows love from the fan following. Radhe going to release on 14th May 2021. Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Where to watch Radhe 2021 Film

Due to the pandemic, Radhe will be stream online on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5. You can watch this film on these Ott platforms by buying a subscription.

Radhe (2021) Story

According to the available details and official trailer of this film. There is a slight chance that the story will bring the essence of Salman Khan’s film Wanted. In which he performed the role of an undercover police officer and working on a mission to kill underworld, Don. As per the ex[pectationthistimealsowewillwatchanewavataroftheactorandenjoyhisall-timefavoritelookasPoliceOfficer[pectationthistimealsowewillwatchanewavataroftheactorandenjoyhisall-timefavoritelookasPoliceOfficer

Radhe 2021 Cast & Crew

There is a fabulous popular name as the leading star cast of Radhe. The lead actor will be Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. The remaining Cast & Crew is here below.

  • Salman Khan
  • Disha patani
  • Randeep Hooda
  • Jackie Shroff
  • Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Pravessh Rana
  • Megha Akash
  • Sudhanshu pandey
  • Siddarth Jadhav
  • Gautam gulati

Radhe IMDB Ratings & Critics

After the love on social media, Radhe starts getting amazing reviews on IMDB also. The popularity is ready to reach the moon and break all the previous records. Currently, there are 191 critics and it shows how much the audience enjoying the story and Salman Khan acting as well. As per expectation, it will touch almost above 8.2/10 ratings on IMDB. However, we need to wait for few hours to watch the exact review & Rating.

Radhe 1st Day Box Office Collection

Due to the current lockdown situation and Pandemic Film Radhe will be premiere on Ott platform Zee5. So there is no box office collection for this film because the film has been sold to the Ott brand for a fixed amount. To check various other details stay here with us.

